Seven New Acts Join the Lineup for FloydFest 25~Aurora (July 23-27), With More to Come

FLOYD, VA — Writing that “FloydFest has set a standard for thriving independent music festivals by annually bringing a devoted crowd back to a scenic site in southwest Virginia for a carefully curated, eclectic lineup of roots music,” Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine once-again named FloydFest ‘Best Music Festival’ in its ‘Best of the Blue Ridge 2025’ earlier this month.

“It’s a big deal to us to win this award again, especially in a region rich in world-class events and creatives,” said Sam Calhoun, FloydFest co-owner and chief operating officer. “Congrats to all of the honorees, and a special shoutout to the myriad Floyd-based businesses who also took home top honors, including Floyd Country Store, Red Rooster, Chateau Morrisette, Hotel Floyd and Buffalo Mountain Ziplines.”

“The gratitude for this accolade is immense,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and CEO, and owner of FestivalPark. “We are honored to be included and recognized in the regional tapestry of our music and arts scene, and we hope we can be a part of filling those needs long into the future.”

On the heels of the ‘Best Music Festival’ honor, Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions continue to add to the emerging lineup of FloydFest 25~Aurora, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier, award-winning, summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 23 to 27, 2025, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. With even more bands left to announce, the 2025 lineup expands today with the addition of Jeremie Albino, Chris Smither, Clover County, Palm Palm, Abby Bryant, Red Panda and Peen.

These new acts join the bands featured in the first threeartist announcements for FloydFest 25~Aurora, which included the award-winning festival’s 2025 headliners — The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy, Gov’t Mule and JJ Grey & Mofro — as well as a vivid star-burst of other extraordinary performers: The California Honeydrops, Larkin Poe, Futurebirds, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Cimafunk, Geese, The Travelin’ McCourys Presents The Grateful Ball, Maggie Rose, LA LOM, The Brothers Comatose, Big Something, LaMP (feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski), Aly & AJ, Hans Williams, Chaparelle, Toubab Krewe, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Free Label, Theo Lawrence, Sam Morrow, Kelsey Waldon, Big Richard, Eddie 9V, Nat Myers, Diggin Dirt, Isaac Hadden, Bella’s Bartok, Seth James, The Point, Cha Wa, Hippies & Cowboys, LadyCouch, Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Brass Queens, plus FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise winner, Mackenzie Roark & the Hotpants, and runner-up, Ranford Almond.

The FIFTH round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora is set for February, with more to follow in subsequent months, including this year’s ‘Local Love’ lineup and On-the-Rise Class of 2025. All artists on the first four announces can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

Patrons are encouraged to sign up for FloydFest’s e-blast newsletters and new-and-improved Text Club so they don’t miss a minute of all of the ‘Aurora’ news and announcements that are fit to print: https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets — including Single-Day GA tickets & Single-Day Pair + Parking Bundles — for FloydFest 25~Aurora on Nov. 1, 2024, via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase on April 1, again on July 1, and for a final time at the gate, if tickets remain. Info by ticket-type, as well as price tiers, can be viewed at https://floydfest.com/info-by-ticket-type-price-tiers/.

Patrons interested in glamping at FloydFest 25~Aurora, via a FloydFest Glamp-Camp Package, are encouraged to purchase soon, as only two of those packages remain before a total sellout of that ticket type: https://floydfest.com/glamping/.

New for 2025, Hotel Travel Packages are now available for FloydFest 25~Aurora, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 25~Aurora, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available, so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on FloydFest.com or https://floydfest.com/hotel-travel-packages/.

Visit FloydFest.com to find:

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• Vendor info (applications open soon!): https://floydfest.com/vendors/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest25AuroraPlaylist

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure, the Children’s Universe, and “Other Cool Stuff”), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, volunteer info … and more!

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021), FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022) and FloydFest 24~Horizon (2024), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 25~Aurora, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://www.youtube.com/@FloydFestBusStop to immerse yourself in past FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, and stay tuned to YouTube and social media for the ongoing rollout of the 2024 FloydFest Bus Stop Sessions, captured live during FloydFest 24~Horizon. View the first three videos released in the 2024 series — The Nude Party’s “Look Who’s Back,” Music Road Co’s “Lovers Cumbia” and Drayton Farley’s “Above My Head” — here: https://www.youtube.com/@FloydFestBusStop.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest takes place at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. For more information, email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Also, to sign-up for both our e-blast newsletters and Text Club, visit https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

