Seasonal Volunteer Opportunities Available at Boone “Operation Christmas Child” Center

Boone, North Carolina is home to one of eight Processing Centers for Operation Christmas Child, a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, that sends millions of Christmas gifts to children in need around the world. Right now, Operation Christmas Child is offering volunteer opportunities in Boone, North Carolina that have an eternal purpose.

Operation Christmas Child is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share the message of the Gospel and bring hope to children around the world. The Boone, North Carolina Processing Center offers a fun and exciting environment where volunteers can be an integral part of the journey of thousands of shoebox gifts, many of which may be the first gift a child has ever received.

“Every gift-filled shoebox is an opportunity to show God’s love to children in need around the world,” said Operation Christmas Child Senior Director, Randy Riddle. “You can be a part of this life-changing project by packing a shoebox, working at your local Processing Center, or praying for the children who will receive them.”

The third week in November, Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes—filled with school supplies, toys, and personal care items—packed by individuals and groups across the nation. From approximately mid-November to mid-December, Processing Center teams prepare these shoebox gifts for international shipment to church partners, who distribute these gifts to children during local community events. Each gift is an opportunity to share the true meaning of Christmas with boys and girls in need.

Seasonal volunteer opportunities can find more information and sign up here.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

