Sculptures, Stories and Stunning New Exhibits at An Appalachian Summer

Engage, discover, and connect through the arts during the 41st season of An Appalachian Summer, presented June 28-July 26 by App State’s Office of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources. In partnership with the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, App Summer showcases the visual arts through intriguing exhibitions, a juried guided tour of captivating sculptures, and a series of behind-the-scenes chats with visual and performing artists. Each of these events is free and open to the public. For more information, visit appsummer.org.

Engage, discover and connect through the arts at the Summer Exhibition Celebration, Thursday, July 3 from 5-8pm at the Turchin Center. Patrons are invited to mingle with visiting artists and fellow arts advocates, sample refreshments, enjoy live music with Trevor McKenzie and Friends, and discover the exciting contemporary exhibitions showcased across six galleries by local, regional, national and international artists.

Don your favorite sneakers for the 39th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Walk, Saturday, July 12 at 10am. Participants will gather at the Schaefer Center to join juror Joseph Bigley for a guided outdoor tour of the 10 sculptures he selected as finalists for this year’s competition. Bigley is the Executive Director of the Western North Carolina Sculpture Center and professor of art at Appalachian State University.The nationally recognized Rosen Sculpture Competition and Exhibition has showcased contemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings across the university campus for the last 39 years. The walking tour will culminate at the Schaefer Center with an awards reception and complimentary boxed lunch. The Rosen Sculpture Competition and Exhibition is made possible by the generous support of the Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund/Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen, and the Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation.

Go behind the scenes with the fascinating ARTtalk (July, 3, 9, 18 and 23 at the Turchin Center Lecture Hall), a series of fourintimate conversations with both visual and performing artists who offer personal perspectives on a diverse range of topics and disciplines related to their crafts.

Kelsey Merreck Wagner: “Threading Communities” | Thursday, July 3 at 5pm

Kelsey Merreck Wagner held an artist residency at the Jim Thompson Farm in the Pak Thong Chai District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand in 2024. She will discuss her experience at this nationally renowned destination and offer insight on a selection of the exhibiting artists in Threading: Contemporary Art of Thailand, on view at the Turchin Center July 3-Dec 6.

Joshua Roman: “Mindful Meditation” | Wednesday, July 9 at 1pm

Cellist, composer and curator Joshua Roman will discuss “Mindful Meditation,” a conversation born from a larger project, Immunity, which delves into his experiences with long Covid, the physical and mental work required for his return to the stage, and how he (and meditation) can help others move beyond their own limitations. Roman will perform with violinist Tessa Lark and double bassist Edgar Meyer on Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30pm at the Schaefer Center.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet’s Deep River





Alonzo King LINES Ballet | Friday, July 18 at 2pm

Since 1982, celebrated contemporary dance company Alonzo King LINES Ballet has collaborated with composers, musicians, and visual artists from around the world, drawing on deeply rooted cultural traditions and changing the way people look at ballet. In this intimate chat, members of the company discuss the juxtaposition of art, dance and movement. The company will perform a soul-stirring program called “Deep River” on Saturday, July 19 at 7:30pm at the Schaefer Center.

The 5 Browns | Wednesday, July 23 at 1pm

A conversation with the Juilliard-trained piano ensemble on touring and life as musicians. The 5 Browns have released eight albums that have collectively spent over 30 weeks at #1 on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Album Chart. The New York Post has proclaimed: “[F]ive pianos and 50 fingers add up to the biggest classical music sensation in years.” The ensemble will perform at the Schaefer Center on Wednesday, July 23 at 7:30pm for a captivating program called “Edge of the World,” featuring works from Bach to The Beatles.

App Summer runs June 28-July 26 and features a diverse lineup of music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts programming. This season’s artists include Amos Lee, Ranky Tanky with Ms. Lisa Fischer, Tessa Lark, Joshua Roman and Edgar Meyer, Joan Osborne and Lisa Loeb, Heather Headley with Western Piedmont Symphony, Peabo Bryson, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, The 5 Browns, as well as more music, visual arts, and international films. Visit AppSummer.org to explore the full season and purchase tickets.

Tickets for An Appalachian Summer

With ticket prices ranging from $5-$65, as well as several free events and discounts for both children, students, and App State faculty/staff, App Summer offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.Purchase in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office (733 Rivers St), online at AppSummer.org, or by phone at 828-262-4046.

App State Faculty/Staff: 10% off Tiers 1, 2 & 3.Contact Box Office for discount code.

Local Residents (Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties):10% off Tiers 1, 2 & 3 for select events.Enter zip code before selecting tickets online.

About An Appalachian Summer

Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every summer in venues across the university campus, and features a diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming. An Appalachian Summer began in 1984 as a chamber music series and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to varied artistic tastes, preferences, and price points. The series has become one of the region’s leading arts events, attracting more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer. App Summer has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society.

For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 828-262-4046, visit in person at 733 Rivers Street, or explore AppSummer.org.