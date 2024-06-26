“Savor the Summer” Free Food Truck Rodeo and Farmers Market Series Starts June 27th

Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. is excited to announce that their “Savor the Summer” Food Truck Rodeo series is back. There will be four events throughout the summer, with the first event taking place on Thursday, June 27th, in the upper and lower parking lots of 338 Brook Hollow Road from 5:30-7:30 p.m. These events will include multiple food trucks, local foods prepared in their kitchen, games, activities, community resources and a free farmers market using produce from their organic gardens. The event and everything in it are completely free to all in attendance and the following three events will be held on the fourth Thursday of July, August, and September.

Food trucks lined up for this event are The Tasty Traveler, The Cardinal, Carolina Food Monger, Frosties Ice Cream & Cotton Candy, and Little Wings Ice Cream. In 2023, Hospitality House hosted four Savor the Summer Events. “Savor the Summer” brings together small local businesses and the people of Brook Hollow and Boone for a day of amusement, community, and, of course, food. The event will offer activities for people of all ages who want to participate. Those attending can look forward to engaging in games with hands-on activities. The various food trucks are definitely the stars of the show.

When Hospitality House Local Food Coordinator, Aaren Grant, was asked about “Savor the Summer” they responded, “I’m super excited that Hospitality House gets to host Savor the Summer for a second year. Last summer was a blast, and I know many are looking forward to our upcoming events. Savor the Summer will be even bigger and better this year, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to do this for our residents and our community.”

“Savor the Summer” was created thanks to the generous support of an anonymous donor through Second Harvest Food Bank, allowing Hospitality House to host this special event while also supplying funds to these small local businesses.

Hospitality House Chief Development Director Todd Carter explains, “Having the grant funds to host ‘Savor the Summer’ means that I don’t have to ask for an in-kind gift from these hardworking food vendors who add so much character and value to the High Country. I love that we are able to pay full price for the food truck offerings, and our event patrons get to order anything they want, and it’s all free to them.”

Hospitality House adds a unique component to Savor the Summer by holding a free farmers market with organic produce from their gardens. Savor the Summer shows kindness with vendors feeding all, attendees playing games, local people getting locally grown produce, and everyone socializing together as a community.

One local resident for last summer’s events commented, “I love bringing my family over here to enjoy the good food and seeing people leave with arms full of kale.” And another added, “I really hope Hospitality House hosts this event again next year, it gave me a chance to catch up with old friends and eat really good food.”

Anyone in need of additional information is encouraged to email Grant at localfood@hosphouse.org. For the latest updates and to learn more about Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. visit www.HospHouse.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @hosphouse and X (Twitter) @HospHouseNWNC.



