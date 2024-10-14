Save the Date: High Country Food Hub Local Meat Sale is Thursday, October 24th

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture will host the third annual High Country Food Hub Local Meat Sale to offer local meat at a discounted price as many farmers face an early end to the growing season and so that people can begin to restock their freezers in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The Local Meat Sale will take place from 10:00AM-2:00PM on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 at the High Country Food Hub in the Watauga County Conference Center at 252 Poplar Grove Road.

The Local Meat Sale will feature a variety of local meat producers, samples to try unique cuts of meat, a burger lunch fundraiser, and a 6.9 Cubic ft.freezer raffle. All proceeds will benefit Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks program, which helps make local food more affordable for those in need.

“As the fall harvest season approaches, many farmers need to clear out freezer space both at the Food Hub and on their farms. This freezer sale is an opportunity to move product at a decreased cost to the local community and open up freezer space,” says Taylor Campbell,High Country Food Hub Manager. “Thousands of folks lost power during the Hurricane, including farmers. Luckily, the Food Hub was able to help farmers store thousands of pounds of local meat. Now more than ever, farmers need local support to stay in business and people need to restock their freezers.Let’s support one another.”

This is a great opportunity to connect with local farmers, learn how to use different cuts of meat, and stock up your freezer, so make sure to bring a cooler! Products will be discounted from 10-50% off. Cash or credit payments will be taken by individual farms, and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks program will provide assistance to customers with SNAP benefits so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food.

To use the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit the Food Hub manager’s booth and tell them how much you’d like to spend with your SNAP/EBT card to receive double the amount in tokens for shopping!

Customers can park at the High Country Food Hub at 252 Poplar Grove Road in Boone (Watauga County Conference Center), or in the gravel parking area by Poplar Grove Road.

Shopping locally is an essential way to improve community resilience. Buying local products supports the community by helping local small farms and business owners, stimulating the local economy by keeping food dollars within the region, and relying less on commercial agriculture.

Important Information

Date: Thursday, October 24th 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: High Country Food Hub, 252 Poplar Grove Road Boone, NC 28607 (located at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center)

Questions: info@brwia.org

About The High Country Food Hub

The High Country Food Hub, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is an online retailer for local farmers and producers that provides community members an opportunity to access quality, local products all year long. The High Country Food Hub has reinvested over $4 million dollars back into the local food economy since 2017. There are several pickup locations around the High Country which helps make local food more accessible to all. To learn more about the High Country Food Hub, please visit Facebook @HighCountryFoodHub, Instagram @highcountryfoodhub, or www.highcountryfoodhub.org/.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRWIA, please visit Facebook @BRWIA, Instagram @brwia, or www.brwia.org.

About Double Up Food Bucks:

Operating since 2017, Double Up Food Bucks is BRWIA’s food equity program that doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits (food stamps) when spent on local food. Double Up is available at the King Street Market, Watauga County Farmers Market, and online on the High Country Food Hub. This program has distributed $200,000+ to over 650 families since its inception and fills a much needed gap in making local food more accessible and affordable to the local community. Learn more at brwia.org/doubleup

