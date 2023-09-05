Save the Date: High Country Food Hub Freezer Sale! September 20th

BOONE, N.C. — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is excited to announce the High Country Food Hub Freezer Sale to offer local meat at a discounted price as farmers prepare for fall harvests.

The Freezer Sale will take place from 12:00PM-5:00PM on Wednesday, Sept. 20th, 2023 at the High Country Food Hub.

The Freezer Sale will feature a variety of local meat producers and will include cooking demonstrations and sampling for customers to try unique cuts of meat and meat products. Here is the schedule for demonstrations and sampling:

12:00pm Lard Rendering Demo

1:00pm Beef Tongue Tacos

2:00pm Brisket Sliders

Smash burgers made with local ingredients by private chef Jay Meier of LeJayFilet will also be given out in exchange for donations.

“As the fall harvest season approaches, many farmers need to clear out freezer space both at the Hub and on their farms. This freezer sale is an opportunity to move product at a decreased cost to the customer and open up freezer space,” says Taylor Campbell, High Country Food Hub Manager.

This is a great opportunity to connect with local farmers, learn how to use different cuts of meat, and stock up your freezer, so make sure to bring a cooler! Products will be discounted from 10-50% off. Cash or credit payments will be taken by individual farms, and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is offering the Double Up Food Bucks program for customers with SNAP benefits so that more people have the opportunity to afford local food.

To use the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit the Food Hub manager’s booth and tell them how much you’d like to spend with your EBT card to receive double the amount in tokens for shopping!

Customers can park at the Food Hub, or in the gravel parking lot

Shopping locally is an essential way to improve community resilience. Buying local products supports the community by helping local small farms and business owners, stimulating the local economy by keeping food dollars within the region, and relying less on commercial agriculture.

Important Information

Day: September 20th, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: High Country Food Hub, 252 Poplar Grove Road Boone, NC 28607

About The High Country Food Hub

The High Country Food Hub, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is an online retailer for local farmers and producers that provides community members an opportunity to access quality, local products all year long. The High Country Food Hub is expanding its reach and customers can pick up their orders in Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, Vilas, and Boone. To learn more about the High Country Food Hub, please visit Facebook @HighCountryFoodHub, Instagram @highcountryfoodhub, or www.highcountryfoodhub.org/.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit Facebook @BRWIA, Instagram @brwia, or www.brwia.org.

For additional information about the High Country Food Hub Freezer Sale, please contact Jess McClelland, Producer Programs Coordinator for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at jess@brwia.org.

Courtesy of Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

