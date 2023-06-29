Santa Visits Beech Mountain’s Farmers’ Market July 7th

Santa is on summer vacation. He will be HIKING through the Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market on Friday, July 7th. Come visit Santa from 4 – 6pm and learn what he loves to do on the mountain. FREE photo opportunities and children’s activity area.

PLUS…35 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, ice cream, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, art, homemade crafts, jewelry, body and hemp products, farm raised beef/poultry/eggs and much more.

Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station and music add to your market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants. The first 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag and a white pine sapling “future Charlie Brown Christmas Tree” to plant.

“This month our special guest, Santa is getting a chance to relax,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “He enjoys mountain biking, fishing, hiking and of course, making toys and shopping the Farmers’ Market for early holiday presents.”

Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way).

For information, please contact Sandy at (954)931-1810.

