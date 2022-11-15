Sandra McCracken Celebrates the Holidays in Boone with a Family-Friendly Christmas

BOONE, NC – The Hope Center, sponsored by Local Lion and Venture Chocolate, announces a special Christmas concert titled Hope for the Holidays featuring Sandra McCracken. The singer-songwriter will perform at Alliance Bible Fellowship on the evening of December 16th. The concert will feature songs from McCracken’s numerous albums along with Christmas classics to welcome in the holiday season. Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Hope Center, which seeks to educate, support, and empower women and families facing unexpected pregnancies in the High Country.

Concert & Ticket Details

Friday, December 16th doors open at 6:00pm, concert at 7:00pm

Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 North Carolina Hwy 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607

Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved online at https://abfboone.ticketleap.com/sandra-mccracken/.

About Sandra McCracken

Sandra McCracken is a prolific songwriter, modern-day hymn writer, and record producer. With more than thirteen studio albums to her credit, her soulful, alt folk-gospel songs soar whether in a grand theater or a country chapel, and her dynamic performances blur the lines of what church music sounds like, captivating and inviting audiences to sing along.

Sandra lives in Nashville, TN with her husband, Tim Nicholson, and three children. For more information, visit SandraMcCracken.com.

