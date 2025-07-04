Sammy Osmond and the No-Hellers with Redbud Perform at the Jones House on July 11

Sammy Osmond

The Town of Boone continues its Summer Concerts at the Jones House series on Friday, July 11, with a night of powerful string band music and fresh bluegrass sounds from two of the High Country’s most exciting young acts. The show begins at 5:30 PM on the Jones House lawn in downtown Boone. As always, the concert is free and open to the public.

Sammy Osmond and the No-Hellers will open the evening with their heartfelt songwriting, old-time grit, and high-energy stage presence. Boone native Sammy Osmond is an old-time banjo player and songwriter who found his voice through sentimental sounds and sincere storytelling. After returning home from college, Osmond immersed himself in Boone’s vibrant traditional music scene and began crafting songs on his mother’s banjo—songs that would become the self-titled debut album of The No-Hellers. Blending tales of love, heartbreak, rowdy nights, and lonesome days, the group delivers shows that are equal parts poignant and punchy—bringing old-time sensibility to life with youthful energy.

Redbud

Following their set, Redbud will take the porch with their seamless blend of traditional and original bluegrass. With stunning harmonies, infectious melodies, and driving rhythms, Redbud brings both reverence and innovation to their sound. The group features Lucas Ward on guitar, Griffin Decker on mandolin, Addy Quinn on fiddle, and Dayne Watson on banjo. Together, they create music that is both timeless and fresh—filled with grit, grace, and the kind of chemistry that lights up a stage. From toe-tapping barn burners to heartfelt ballads, Redbud delivers performances that captivate and uplift.

“We love showcasing the creative energy that’s emerging right here in our own backyard,” says Brandon Holder, Cultural Resources Coordinator for the Town of Boone. “Sammy Osmond and the No-Hellers bring heartfelt songwriting and an undeniable live presence, while Redbud offers rich musical textures and youthful fire. It’s going to be a beautiful night of music in downtown Boone.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic fare to enjoy the evening under the shade trees. Alcoholic beverages are permitted for guests of legal drinking age, but open containers must remain on the Jones House property.

Free parking is available in all downtown Boone metered spaces and public lots after 5:00 PM, making it easy to enjoy a relaxed evening downtown before or after the show.

The Summer Concerts at the Jones House series is presented by the Town of Boone and sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), Omega Tees Screen Printing and Embroidery, Mast General Store, ECRS, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and Stick Boy Bread Company.

What: Summer Concerts at the Jones House – Sammy Osmond and the No-Hellers, Redbud

When: Friday, July 11, 2025 | 5:30 PM

Where: Jones House Cultural Center, 604 W. King Street, Downtown Boone, NC

Cost: Free

Info: www.joneshouse.org | Facebook & Instagram: @JonesHouseBoone