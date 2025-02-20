Runs for Buns Fundraiser for Conquering Colon Cancer at Beech Mountain March 7 and 8

Join Beech Mountain Resort for two days of raising awareness and conquering colon cancer!

Friday, March 7, for an unforgettable evening with live music at the Not So Gala, Gala and on Saturday, March 8, for a fun day of skiing, snowboarding, contests, and more at Runs for Buns!

There’s something for everyone!

Participate and fundraise as an individual or team at Runs for Buns. Participate by completing as many runs as you can on Saturday, March 8. Fundraising is highly encouraged. A donor give a flat rate donation to a participant/team or donate per run completed to encourage the participant(s) to do as many runs as they can. Fundraising is highly encouraged but not required to participate.

Every run we take makes a difference!

Attend an Evening with The Brothers Comatose; the Not So Gala, Gala.

The Not So Gala, Gala will be held on Friday, March 7. Learn more and get tickets here.

Sponsor to support both events!

Sponsors receive tickets to the Not So Gala, Gala and name/logo on event page.

Click here to become a sponsor.

Bid in the Online Auction.

In addition to Runs for Buns and the Not So Gala, Gala, an online auction will be happening from March 1 to March 8.

Bid high and bid often!

Honor, Remember, Celebrate & Support.

Join us along The Blue Mile as we pay tribute to all who have been affected by colon cancer through customizable signs that you can take and display throughout the year. Order your sign here.

Saturday, March 8

Register HERE.

Registration fee: $10

Discounted lift tickets –

You must have a valid lift ticket to participate.

Adult – Age 13 and over: $50

Junior – Age 12 and under: $40

Appalachian State University and Lees-McRae College student/staff: $30

Healthcare worker: $30

Watauga and Avery County Schools student/staff: $10

Season Pass: $0

*Season pass holders do not need to pay for a lift ticket but are required to pay the registration fee of $10.

Beech Mountain is generously donating the lift ticket cost to the Colon Cancer Coalition.

Online registration closes at 8:00pm on Friday, March 7.

7:30 a.m. – Registration/check in at Group Sales

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Runs For Buns

Participants will ski as many runs as possible using lift 5. There will be a special lift line designated for all participants. You must pass through the gate at lift 5 to register your RFID ticket. Runs will be tallied by 6 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – Program and Awards

Friday, March 7

Purchase Tickets HERE.

General Admission Ticket: $50

VIP Ticket (includes heavy appetizers/dinner in the Red Baron Room with live music) – $175

Beech Mountain is generously donating all proceeds from the auction and ticket sales to the Colon Cancer Coalition.

5:00-11:00pm – kick off the weekend events with the second annual Not So Gala, Gala, an evening of live music, celebration and fundraising with a live auction.

This evening will also include the presentation of the KG Ripple Effect Award, which honors Kelly-Grier Costin, a beloved member of the Beech Mountain Resort family who passed in 2021 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. This award is given to someone who has shown remarkable strength, courage and dedication to the colon cancer community, whether as a survivor, healthcare worker, or volunteer. You can nominate a recipient here.

View the virtual auction here.

March 1-8

Virtual Auction

The Runs for Buns Virtual Auction is back for 2025, offering a week-long opportunity to bid on an incredible array of packages and experiences, all while supporting the Colon Cancer Coalition. From March 1 through March 8, bidders can compete for exciting items that range from luxurious vacation getaways to indulgent spa treatments, memorable dining experiences, and much more.

More Info

Sunday, March 9

Baby Got Brunch

Downtown Boone through a partnership with Fizz Ed | 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Participating Restaurants: fizz Ed (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) Betty’s Biscuits (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) Lily’s Snack Bar (12 p.m. – 3 p.m.) Wild Craft Eatery (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Your $75 ticket gets you one small brunch bite and choice of beverage from a set menu (each bar will offer at least one non-alcoholic option) at each participating location. We can not accommodate allergies on the set menu.

Limited parking is available at fizz Ed, downtown lots and metered parking are also available. Please bring cash or plan to have a small charge on a card at each location in order to tip your bartenders! For each ticket sold, we will allocate $25 to the Colorectal Cancer Coalition.

Total of 100 tickets are available and sales end Sunday, March 2.

Buy Tickets

Our goal is to raise awareness and kick colon cancer’s butt (pun intended)!

No one should lose a mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, or any person we love,

so let’s ski, snowboard, show up, and raise funds for the cause!



Come together to conquer colon cancer!

