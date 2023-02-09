RUNS FOR BUNS 2023 Annual Event Adds Gala Concert to Raise Awareness and Funds to Defeat Colon Cancer

Beech Mountain Resort’s Runs for Buns, an annual fundraiser benefitting the Colon Cancer Coalition, expands in 2023 with an evening of music featuring cancer survivor and bluegrass legend Sam Bush. Bush performs at the inaugural Not So Gala, Gala on Friday evening March 3, kicking off a weekend in which skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes on Saturday, March 4, to raise funds and awareness to defeat colon cancer.



Multiple opportunities exist for non-skiers to be involved, too. Gala general admission tickets are $45 in advance, and VIP tickets are $125. VIP tickets include early admission, heavy hors d’oeuvres and private bar access. All proceeds benefit the Colon Cancer Coalition.The next day on the slopes, skiers and snowboarders make as many runs as possible to raise funds for the cause. Runs for Buns is similar to a walk-a-thon or charity run. Individuals and teams get family and friends to pledge donations for every ski run they complete that day. Non-skiers also participate by signing up, creating a fundraising team and getting donations. A full 100% of donations and registration fees go to the Colon Cancer Coalition.



The odds of surviving colon cancer greatly increase with early detection and treatment. However, help is needed to increase screening rates because only 40% of colon cancers are found in early stages. Runs for Buns takes place every March during Colon Cancer Awareness Month and honors Kelly-Grier Costin, a member of the Beech Mountain Resort family who passed away on March 19, 2021, after a three-year battle with colon cancer. Her determination and fight inspired many people, and her passing brought awareness to the importance of colon cancer screenings. Kelly-Grier Costin’s legacy will be honored at Friday night’s gala with a first-ever presentation of the KG’s Ripple Effect Award. The award recognizes someone with ties to colon cancer – either a survivor, healthcare worker or volunteer – who exhibits strength, courage, compassion and commitment to the community.



Make plans now to be at Beech Mountain Resort on March 3-4 for a weekend of skiing, snowboarding and fun, all for a good cause. Another way to participate is online via the Runs for Buns Virtual Auction. The auction takes place from Feb. 26 to March 4, and items up for bids include ski equipment, vacations, spa packages and more.