Run To Remember: Registration Open for 11th Annual Hunter’s Heroes Event, Set for Sept. 14

These kids definitely have fun when they run, as evidenced by this photo from the 2023 Hunter’s Heroes event. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

It’s time for the race to remember as the 11th Annual Hunter’s Heroes Race kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Boone.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Clawson-Burnley Park near the Greenway Trail will attract dozens of participants for one of the area’s premiere outdoor events of the late-summer season.

Since the 2012 tragic death of local deputy William Mast Jr., and the subsequent birth of his son, Hunter, just days later, the community has come together to honor his memory in a huge way. Along with other memorial events in Mast’s honor, this one continues to grow with each passing year.

This 2024 event will once again feature a 10k, 5k and 1-mile fun run for kids 2-10.

Everyone — regardless of age or ability — is invited and encouraged to be part of this community-wide gathering.

On behalf of the hard-working group of volunteers who make this event happen, Paige Mast-Blevins shared with High Country Press that things will be a little different, this year.

“Rather than designate one or two specific heroes to honor, as has been our custom, this year’s event will pay tribute to all heroes, past and present. We will join together to raise funds that will allow Hunter’s Heroes to help heroes all throughout the year, as well as members of our community that need assistance with medical expenses.”

And, she added, “We have a lot of volunteers lined up to help us make sure that our routes go smoothly, too.”

She said it has been an honor to have been able to help so many first responder families over the past 12 years, as well as members of this wonderful community.

“The Hunter’s Heroes Team wants to be able to continue helping our first responders, families, and to serve our community for years to come, but we can’t do it without your help. Please join us as we run to remember and honor all our heroes. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Registration is now open and must be accomplished by midnight on August 31 to guarantee availability of a commemorative race T-shirt.

The races will start and end at Clawson-Burnley Park on the Greenway Trail in Boone.

“Proceeds benefit those that gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community and also to embrace the loved ones that lost someone too soon, the team spokesperson surmised. “Our Hunter’s Heroes group welcomes participation from our entire community. We (especially) honor officers and military personnel of their service to North Carolina and to the United States of America.

In addition to funds raised at this event, year-round donations are needed to increase awareness and assistance as needs arise.

For more information and/or to register, visit www.huntersheroes2013.com. Also, links are available through Facebook and Instagram.

