Roots and Rhythm Take Center Stage at the Jones House August 8 with Fern Hilland Pickin’ Thistles

BOONE, NC – The Jones House continues its 2025 Summer Concert Series on Friday,

August 8 with a vibrant evening of roots music featuring local sibling duo Fern Hill,

followed by the local sibling trio Pickin’ Thistles. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. on the

lawn of the historic Jones House, located at 604 W. King Street in downtown Boone.

Fern Hill opens the evening with their heartfelt blend of Appalachian, Celtic, and

Western sounds. Sisters Arwen and Lorien Cockman have music in their blood, having

grown up performing with their father and extended family in The Cockman Family

Band. Now performing as a dynamic duo, their album Sister You Sang to Me

showcases rich harmonies and lyrical storytelling rooted in their deep musical heritage.

With multi-instrumental talents and songs that echo through generations, Fern Hill offers

a fresh and moving take on traditional mountain music.

Headlining the evening is Pickin’ Thistles, a powerhouse sibling group bringing a

youthful spark to Celtic, folk, and bluegrass traditions. Featuring Hayden Walker

(mandolin, guitar, vocals), Josephine Walker (fiddle, vocals), and Rosemary Walker

(fiddle, vocals), the trio has earned a following for their tight harmonies, award-winning

instrumental prowess, and thrilling live shows. Their performances often include

champion Irish and Scottish Highland dancing from Josephine and Rosemary, adding

an exciting visual element to their already impressive sound. From MerleFest to IBMA’s

World of Bluegrass, Pickin’ Thistles has made their mark across the region.

“We’re proud to showcase such amazing young musicians who are carrying forward

these rich traditions while putting their own spin on them,” said Brandon Holder, Cultural

Resources Coordinator for the Town of Boone. “Fern Hill and Pickin’ Thistles both

represent the talent and heart that make Appalachian music so special.”

The Summer Concert Series is presented by the Town of Boone and sponsored by the

Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), Omega Tees Screen Printing and

Embroidery, Mast General Store, ECRS, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and Stick Boy Bread

Company.



All concerts in the series are free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to

bring blankets or lawn chairs. Alcoholic beverages are permitted for those of legal age,

but no open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Free parking is

available in downtown Boone’s metered spaces and public lots after 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the Summer Concert Series and the full lineup, visit

www.joneshouse.org or call 828-268-6280.