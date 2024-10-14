Revised Watauga County Early Voting Schedule: October 17 through November 2

The Watauga County Board of Elections Early Voting sites have remained the same, but the schedule has changed slightly. All 6 sites will be open from Monday through Saturday, October 17 until November 1 from 9am – 5pm and on Sundays from 1pm – 5pm on October 20 and 27. Saturday November 2 will be the last day of early voting and the hours will be 8am – 3pm.

We are pleased to be able offer full weekend availability for the first time. This board decision was made to allow more flexibility to voters’ schedules and to maximize daylight driving conditions, both impacted by Tropical Storm Helene, as allowed by recent Helene legislation. If anyone knows of a voter having trouble voting, please call our office at (828)265-8061.

We are grateful to all the people that worked so hard to build our county’s infrastructure back so quickly. It is truly amazing to see people from all over the country pitching in to help strangers in need. That’s what America is all about. This helped minimize any disruptions to voters so that every voice can be heard. We also want to thank all the election officials who offered to work the new weekend shifts. We literally can’t do it without them.

If you lost your photo ID due to Helene, you have options: Fill out a Photo ID Exception Form at your voting site or send the form back with your absentee ballot. (A blank Exception Form will arrive with your absentee packet.) Check the box for “Exception 3: Victim of a Natural Disaster.” Make sure to sign the form. Go to your county board of elections office. If you are a registered voter, they can take your photo and print an acceptable ID on the spot. For details, go to Get a Free Voter Photo ID. Get a free ID from an NCDMV office in your area. For details, see State IDs | NCDMV.

For details about North Carolina’s photo ID requirement, including a list of all acceptable IDs, go to BringItNC.gov.

2024 WATAUGA COUNTY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE



OCTOBER 17 – 19 9:00 AM UNTIL 5:00 PM



SUNDAY OCTOBER 20 1:00 PM UNTIL 5:00 PM



OCTOBER 21 – 26 9:00 AM UNTIL 5:00 PM

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27 1:00 PM UNTIL 5:00 PM

OCTOBER 28 – NOVEMBER 1 9:00 AM UNTIL 5:00 PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 8:00 AM UNTIL 3:00 PM





EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS



WATAUGA COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

Commissioners’ Board Room

814 W. King Street, Boone



333 Wallingford Street, Blowing Rock



6583 Old 421 S, Deep Gap



4797 NC Hwy 194 N, Boone



Blue Ridge Ballroom

263 Locust Street, Boone

(Parking lot at 644 Howard Street)



1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove

