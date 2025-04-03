Reimagining Howard Street: A Major Downtown Boone Transformation Begins

A transformative project is coming to life in the heart of Downtown Boone. Beginning this April, the long-anticipated Howard Street Revitalization Project will reshape one of Boone’s most beloved corridors into a safer, more walkable, and bike-friendly destination—designed with the future in mind.

“This project is about more than street improvements—it’s about strengthening our community and investing in a downtown that works for everyone,” said Mayor Tim Futrelle, Mayor of the Town of Boone.

Key Improvements Include:

● Pedestrian and Cyclist Upgrades : Widened sidewalks, ADA-accessible crossings, and a new bike lane will make navigating downtown easier and more inclusive.

● Smarter Traffic Flow : Howard Street will be converted to one-way traffic to reduce congestion and increase safety for all users.

● Green Enhancements : Over 8,500 square feet of landscaping, tree plantings, and brick hardscaping will create a more beautiful and sustainable streetscape.

● Modern Infrastructure : The project includes upgraded water and sewer mains, improved stormwater drainage, and future-ready electrical systems—reducing flood risks and service disruptions while supporting long-term development.

● Future-Focused Features: Underground utility relocation and conduits for electric vehicle charging stations will be installed to help prepare Boone for a more connected and sustainable future. Minimizing Disruption, Maximizing Community Impact

Construction will span approximately 450 days, with planned pauses during major community events to maintain access and preserve the vitality of Downtown Boone’s social and cultural life. When completed, Howard Street will stand as a community-focused design—reinforcing Boone’s identity as a vibrant, resilient mountain town.

Supporting Local Through the Process

As this work moves forward, the Town of Boone encourages patience and understanding from the community. Most importantly, we urge residents and visitors to continue supporting the local businesses directly impacted by construction. These establishments are vital to the fabric of our downtown, and your patronage during this time makes a lasting difference.

Communication During the Process

The Town of Boone strives to remain transparent during the Howard Street construction process. Major updates throughout the process will be posted on both the Town of Boone’s website at www.townofboone.net and the Downtown Boone Development Association’s website at www.downtownboonenc.com. Furthermore, the Town of Boone invites you to follow the process on the following social media channels:

● Town of Boone: ○ Facebook: Town of Boone, North Carolina ○ Instagram: @townofboonenc

● Downtown Boone: ○ Facebook: Downtown Boone, NC ○ Instagram: @downtownboonenc For more information, please contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.



Join us on Monday, April 14 for the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Howard Street Revitalization Project

