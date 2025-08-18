Registration Open for 2025 Watauga Leadership Institute Encore Program

The Watauga Leadership Institute is a comprehensive leadership development program designed to meet our community’s need for the active participation of informed and educated leaders.

BOONE, NC – The Watauga Leadership Institute (WLI) has opened registration for the 2025 Encore series, a four-course program for those who seek advanced leadership development.

This cohort-style course offers attendees the opportunity to expand their leadership knowledge, mindset, and skills in trending topic areas. Each two-hour session will focus on a WLI curriculum topic, fostering discussion and supporting participants’ self-renewal of their leadership principles.

“Encore was developed to provide continuing leadership development opportunities to graduates of our Watauga Leadership Institute cohorts, while also sparking interest in our programs for those who seek professional and personal growth,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “Encore meetings are delivered in a convenient and consistent setting, and we have designed this year’s course offerings to match some of the emerging leadership trends and discussions within our region.”

2025 Encore Program and Topics:

Leading Through Crisis

Thursday, September 18, 2025

9:00AM-12:00PM*

It is rare for every citizen of a community to face a crisis at the same time, but that is what happens when disaster strikes. All of Western North Carolina experienced loss, confusion, and uncertainty after Hurricane Helene pounded the region on September 27, 2024. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the storm, we will examine some of the hardships but most importantly, the leaders, both expected and unexpected, who emerged to help our community through this crisis. * Extended time for the opening session to get to know your cohort.

Leading Through Change

Thursday, October 23, 2025

9:00-11:00AM

Harry Potter said at the end of “The Goblet of Fire,” “Time will not slow down when something unpleasant lies ahead.” However, change doesn’t always have to be unpleasant, especially considering how constant it is. In this session, we will focus on navigating transition with clarity and confidence. We will learn practical strategies for leading teams through uncertainty and learn communication techniques that foster trust.

Mental Health and Burnout Prevention

Thursday, November 20, 2025

9:00-11:00AM

The High Country’s seasonal economy means workers can experience intense periods of high demands and deadlines (we see you ski workers, CPAs, and tourism workers!). This important session will help leaders recognize the signs of burnout in themselves and others, while building strategies to support mental well-being in the workplace. Through guided discussion and practical tools, participants will explore stress management techniques, healthy boundaries, and the importance of self-care. The session also emphasizes how leadership plays a key role in creating a culture of support, balance, and open dialogue around employee mental health.

Acknowledgement and Celebration in Leadership

Thursday, December 11, 2025

9:00-11:00AM

The final session in our Encore Leadership Series addresses explores the power of recognition in building strong, motivated teams. Good organizational culture is sought after by every group, and we will learn how intentional acknowledgement and meaningful celebration can boost morale and enhance team culture. We will conclude our discussion with achievable and practical ways to make people feel valued and appreciated.

Registration Information:

The cost for Encore is $395 for each participant, which includes all course materials and instruction. Light refreshments will be provided each day. All classes will be held from 9:00AM-11:00AM in the conference room at the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 579 Greenway Rd, Suite 101 in Boone. Register for Encore by clicking here.

Alumni of previous Watauga Leadership Institute cohorts are eligible for a special $100 early-bird discount by registering prior to August 29th at 4:30PM. WLI alumni should contact ethan@boonechamber.com with updated contact information if they did not receive a code by email.

The Watauga Leadership Institute is a program of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. To make a donation in support of the Foundation, or for additional information, visit boonechamber.com or contact Ethan Dodson, Director of Development of Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, atethan@boonechamber.com.