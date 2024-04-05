Registration is Open for Sugar Mountain Resort’s Eighth Annual Fourth-of-July Summit Crawl

On Thursday, July 4, Sugar Mountain Resort’s eighth annual Summit Crawl kicks off at 9 a.m. The one-and-one-half mile climb to Sugar Mountain’s 5,300-foot peak covers 1,200 feet of vertical via the ski slopes of Easy Street, Gunther’s Way, and Northridge. Crossing the mile-high finish line qualifies hikers for a chance to win a 2024-25 Sugar Mountain Resort season pass while complimentary water & fruit donated by Lowes Foods awaits at the summit.

After reaching the summit, competitors hop on the high-speed, detachable, Summit Express chairlift for a relaxing ride to the base of the ski resort where live music by The Rockabilly’s plays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Later Classic Highway sings out ballads from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Food and refreshments are available in the base lodge all day long. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the Sugar Mountain Sports Shop is open and just after 9 p.m. from Sugar’s 5,300-foot peak a firework show lights up the High Country sky.

Registration is open! Sign-up in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Sugar Mountain Resort’s administration office located in the base lodge, or online anytime until 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 2. Event day registration is not available.

For more information about the Sugar’s eighth annual Summit Crawl or to sign up call 828-898-4521 or visit www.skisugar.com/crawl . Event sponsors include Lowes Foods, Merrell, Chaco, and the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority.

