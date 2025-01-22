Registration is Open for Girls on the Run of the High Country for Spring Season Starting Feb. 10

Registration is now open for Girls on the Run (GOTR) of the High Country — a program for girls in third through fifth grades to develop social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. Registration is also open for the GOTR Heart & Sole middle school program for girls in sixth through eighth grades. Each program is made possible through Appalachian State University’s Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness.

The GOTR spring season will begin the week of Feb. 10. Over the course of 10 weeks, the programs combine physical activity, social-emotional learning and community impact projects. Through dynamic lessons, team-building and fun running games, girls build confidence and important life skills.

“These programs offer the support and tools girls need to thrive during a time when their confidence often starts to waver,” said GOTR Director Mary Sheryl Horine, who also serves as director of community outreach for the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness.

The season concludes with a celebratory 5K event on Sunday, May 4, where girls, their families and the community come together to recognize their growth and achievements.

GOTR spring programs will be offered at the following school sites:

Ashe County

Mountain View Elementary School — practice days and times TBD

Avery County

Crossnore Elementary School — Mondays and Thursdays, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

Watauga County

Hardin Park Elementary School — Mondays and Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Mabel Elementary School — Mondays and Thursdays, 2:35 to 4:15 p.m.

Parkway Elementary School (Heart & Sole) — Mondays and Thursdays, 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

“Each practice is a chance for girls to form new friendships, engage in meaningful discussions and learn the importance of giving back,” said Horine. “Don’t miss this opportunity for your girl to be part of a program that empowers and inspires her to recognize her limitless potential.”

Horine added that GOTR and Heart & Sole have inspired over 3,500 girls in the High Country over the past 15 years, and that “each program welcomes every girl with no exceptions, and participants celebrate inclusion, individuality and the belief that their uniqueness is their superpower.”

Program fees range from $25 to $100, based on a sliding scale, and includes all practices, program materials, registration for the 5K, a GOTR shirt, a water bottle and a goody bag.

For more information and to register, visit gotr.appstate.edu. If a school or community location is interested in starting a GOTR team, contact Heidi Tait at taithr@appstate.edu.

About Girls on the Run

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served over 2 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in third through eighth grade develop social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by the number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a social-emotional learning guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Girls on the Run is offered in more than 13,000 sites across the U.S. Visit www.gotr.appstate.edu to learn how to get involved in the High Country.

About the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness

The Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness (App Well) connects Appalachian State University to the community by supporting health and wellness research, interprofessional clinics and community outreach programs. The institute partners with the community to better prepare students to become exceptional practitioners who will continue to address health issues and disparities throughout the region and beyond. Learn more at appwell.appstate.edu.

