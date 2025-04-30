Registration is open for App State’s 2nd annual Aging Well Conference on May 15–16

Participants at the 2024 App State Aging Well Conference listen to a speaker and take notes during a conference session. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

Appalachian State University will host its second annual Aging Well Conference on May 15–16 at Levine Hall of Health Sciences, located at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina Medicare, the event will bring together caregivers, health professionals, researchers and social service providers to explore innovative strategies for healthy aging.

Conference topics include disease prevention, managing anxiety and depression in older adults, balancing exercise with physical therapy and lifestyle interventions to prevent cognitive decline.

“The Aging Well Conference is a great opportunity to provide caregivers with valuable information about aging, managing chronic conditions like dementia and ways to care for their loved ones,” said Mary Sheryl Horine, director of outreach and education for the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness. “Health care providers also gain an opportunity to hear more about recent recommendations and research regarding the care of older patients, while gaining up to 11 hours of continuing education credits.”

Registration for community members and students is $25 through May 1. Starting May 2, the conference fee increases to $40. Lunch is included both days. To register and for more information, visit appwell.appstate.edu/outreach/agingwell/conference.

Health care providers and others who wish to receive continuing education credits for attending the conference must register at go.northwestahec.wakehealth.edu/agingwell. Attendance at both days of the conference will result in 11 credit hours. Pricing varies based on different clinical levels.

The conference is planned by the Beaver College of Health Sciences’ Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness and is in partnership with the Northwest Area Health Education Center, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, High Country Area Agency on Aging and the Carolina Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program.

For more information, call 864-262-7690.

