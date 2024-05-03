Quack-tastic News! Get Ready for the 9th Annual Ducky Regatta Festival Supporting Food Security in the High Country Coming Up June 22

The countdown is on for the quackiest event of the year! Casting Bread Market & Cafe is thrilled to announce the triumphant, better than ever, 9th Annual Ducky Regatta Festival, splashing down on June 22nd, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prepare for a day jam-packed with family fun, all in the name of boosting food security in the high country!

Dive into a world of excitement with a smorgasbord of activities that’ll make you quack with joy! From toe-tapping music to bounce houses to send you soaring, face painting, a treasure trove of goodies from local vendors, and our infamous giant inflatable duck always ready for photos, this festival has it all! Plus, indulge your sweet tooth with cake walks featuring mouthwatering treats from our favorite bakeries and games galore with fabulous prizes up for grabs. And don’t miss the most anticipated event of the year – our legendary rubber duck races down the New River!

Prepare to go duck wild as you plunge into the duckling races for a chance to snag sensational prizes. Whether you’re cheering on your own ducky in the Duckling Race or rooting for one of our local non-profit friends in the Race for A Cause, the competition will have you quacking with excitement! And don’t miss the JUMBO DUCK RACE, where businesses will battle it out for the coveted Golden Ducky Trophy – it’s a showdown you won’t want to miss! Entry to this quack-tacular extravaganza is absolutely free, with a mere $5 Game Pass unlocking access to all the fun-filled activities!

Want to join the duck race frenzy!? There is an option for you!

Sponsor a duckling online for just $5 each, or form one or MORE broods of 5 ducklings for $20. On the day of the festival, ducklings will be available for $6 each.

Go bigger with the BIG DUCK sponsorship for $100, boasting BIGGER prizes!

OR go all out and take on our corporate sponsors in racing the biggest and baddest duckies of them all…THE JUMBO DUCKS! These duckies mean business and will be sporting their sponsor’s logos in the final, most anticipated race of them all! The winner of the JUMBO race will waddle away with the highly coveted Golden Duck trophy to proudly display in their home or office. They will also be named Casting Bread’s Sponsor of the Year and highlighted in our Cafe for all our visitors to see! And for our non-profit partners, there’s a race for you too, and it’s on the house! Join our Race for A Cause to showcase our non-profit partners and their incredible splashes in our community.

“We’re over the moon to host the 9th Annual Ducky Regatta Festival, bringing our community together for a day of laughter, joy, and making a difference,” said Diann Miller, Operations Manager at Casting Bread. Don’t let this feathered fiesta pass you by!

Circle June 22nd on your calendar and join us for a day of quack-tastic fun and philanthropy. For more information, waddle on over to www.increasefoodsecurity.org.



