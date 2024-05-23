Public Service Announcement: The Town of Boone Will Be Conducting a Stormwater Assessment Beginning May 28

The Town of Boone is in the process of proactively enhancing its stormwater management system. As such, a town-wide stormwater utility assessment will begin on May 28, 2024, and is set to end in approximately 90 days. The cooperation of residents to allow contracted survey personnel on or near their property is essential for the success of this project, which ultimately benefits the entire community by fostering a safer and more resilient environment.

This project is made possible through a $400,000 grant that the Town of Boone received from the Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investments Program through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The proposed project will include inventorying and mapping of stormwater infrastructure on publicly owned land, town-maintained right-of-way, and DOT-maintained right-of-way.

This inventory will be a collective effort, spanning the incorporated area of the Town of Boone, outside of previously inventoried areas during location-specific projects. Features mapped will include inlets, outfalls, catch basins, detention ponds, culverts, and any other features discovered. The inventory will result in a geodatabase of stormwater infrastructure, providing us all with a clearer picture of how existing assets function, or fail to function, as a system.

The project will pair this inventory with an assessment of the current maintenance condition and adequacy of each mapped stormwater asset within Town limits, including those mapped during previous projects. This will give the Town the information it needs to prioritize projects and appropriate funding for maintenance or capital improvements. This initiative will help prioritize necessary improvements and play a crucial role in reducing the risk of flooding within the Town of Boone.

For more information on this project, please contact Public Works at (828) 268-6230.

