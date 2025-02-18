Public Comment Period Now Open For 2025- 2026 Migratory Game Bird Seasons 

RALEIGH, N.C. (Feb. 14, 2025) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is seeking public comment on the 2025-2026 Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons for waterfowl, webless migratory species and extended falconry.

Each year, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service provides season date frameworks from which NCWRC may choose hunting season dates within the established guidelines. Compensatory days are allowed for those states that do not allow hunting of migratory birds on Sunday. The season dates being considered include compensatory days for both waterfowl and webless migratory species.

Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 2, 2025 on NCWRC’s online comment portal. The agency’s Commissioners will consider all online comments as well as staff- recommended season dates and bag limits before approving the final season dates for 2025-2026 migratory game bird seasons during the April 17, 2025 business meeting.

The public may access a detailed overview of the 2025-2026 season frameworks for waterfowl and webless migratory species, extended falconry guidelines, and Canada goose and duck hunting zones on the comment portal webpage.

Avian Flu Update: The NCWRC is currently tracking highly-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in birds across the state. New cases of avian influenza are emerging due to the high numbers of migratory waterfowl that congregate in North Carolina, and particularly the Outer Banks, during the winter. Additionally, influenza viruses are typically cold hardy and are therefore able to proliferate more easily during the cold winter months.

Currently, the birds most likely to be found with HPAI are waterfowl, shorebirds, and raptors, although cases are occurring in songbirds and wild mammal species. The best way the public can help prevent the spread of HPAI is by removing food sources that encourage birds to congregate in one location, such as feeding ducks or setting out bird feeders. If you find dead wild animals, especially five or more dead birds in one area within a week, report it by contacting the N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 (Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5 pm) or anytime via email at HWI@ncwildlife.org.

For more information on NCWRC’s monitoring of HPAI, please visit the NCWRC website.

