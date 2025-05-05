Project Dance Foundation Launches CAMP OF THE ARTS: A New Multidisciplinary Summer Program for Boone’s Youth

The Project Dance Foundation is proud to announce the launch of Camp of the Arts, a new multidisciplinary summer arts program designed to meet a growing need in the High Country. Starting June 2025, this immersive camp will offer children in grades K–12 professional instruction in dance, music, theatre, painting, and more.

While Boone is home to several vibrant arts organizations, families still face limited options for comprehensive and affordable summer arts programming. Camp of the Arts aims to fill this gap by offering a structured, full-summer initiative that nurtures creativity, encourages self-expression, and fosters community among young artists.

“With flexible scheduling, professional instructors, and partnerships with local institutions like Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, and Appalachian State University Faculty, The Space @ Project Dance and more, we’ve designed a program that’s both accessible and exceptional,” says Cheryl Cutlip, Executive Director of Project Dance Foundation.

Campers can register for full-day or half-day sessions, and families can choose from multiple themed weeks tailored to various age groups. The program includes all materials, a camp T-shirt, daily snacks, and engaging artistic activities—from guided projects and art films to outdoor play and performance exploration.

Beyond enrichment, Camp of the Arts is a community-driven solution that aligns with the Town of Boone’s strategic goals in arts and education.

The camp will be led by seasoned arts educators Emma Pinnix and Madelyn Shepard, both accomplished performers and passionate mentors with deep roots in Boone’s arts scene.

Camp Dates:

June 9–13 (Grades K–3)

June 23–27 (Grades 4–8)

July 7–11 (Grades K–3)

July 14–18 (Grades 4–6)

July 21–25 (Grades 7–12)

Registration is now open at https://www.projectdance.com/campofthearts

About Project Dance Foundation

The Project Dance Foundation is a nonprofit arts organization committed to training, educating, and inspiring dancers while using the arts to positively impact culture. Through programs like The Carolina Snowbelles, Project Dance 3-Day Multi-City Events, and Camp of the Arts, the Foundation creates life-changing opportunities for dancers and families in communities across the U.S.

