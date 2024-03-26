Watauga County Farmers’ Market Announces Opening Day of 50th Anniversary Year on April 6

Amantha at The Jasper Lotus creates handmade gemstone jewelry.

The 51st season of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market will kick-off on Saturday, April 6th from 8am until 12pm at the Daniel Boone Park parking lot located at 591 Horn in the West Dr in Boone. Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974 and celebrates 50 years of providing our community with the unique opportunity to source local foods and artisan goods directly from the growers and makers who produce them.

Each Saturday morning during the season, over 60 vendors offer quality local products in one of the largest and liveliest markets in western North Carolina. Come and visit from April through November to experience the sounds, smells, tastes, and friendly atmosphere of the High Country.

“We have an incredible group of vendors coming into the 2024 season who have been hard at work planning, planting, and making all winter long in preparation to bring the highest quality farm and food products and finest crafts out to Market this spring!” says Market Director Michelle Dineen. “We are so lucky to have such a wide variety of amazing offerings that are produced right here in Watauga and the surrounding counties, and the farmers’ market is where you can find all of your favorites all in one place!”

Family selects plant starts for their garden from the Denny’s Nursery booth.

This season, the Market welcomes a number of new vendors that will bring many exciting additions to market, including; gourmet cakes, goat cheese medleys, freshly-squeezed lemonade, locally-produced wine and mead, screen-printed artwork, fine art, unique crafts and much more!

The Market will open in April again this year, after having had great success with an early opening in both 2022 and 2023. Operating hours on Saturdays have returned to 8am until noon. For the first month, there will be 50+ popular booths participating with the full group of vendors joining in for the regular season beginning in May. During the regular season, which runs from May through October, live music and children’s activities are featured weekly as well as regular cooking demonstrations and exciting special events.

Two food trucks will be on-site weekly and many vendors offer ready-to-eat goodies allowing patrons to enjoy a hot breakfast or pastry and a cup of coffee while they shop. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by all food vendors and can be doubled at the Manager booth to provide more buying power for food-insecure families.

You will find the area’s finest selection of quality produce from local growers, as well as seasonal fresh fruits and berries, local jams, ferments, and honey. You can also find fresh baked breads and sweets from our country kitchens, farm-fresh eggs, locally raised meats, fresh herbs, microgreens, mushrooms, fresh-cut and dried flowers, wreaths and arrangements. Farm based crafts including wool, woodcarvings, birdhouses, jewelry, pottery, metalwork and handcrafted garden decor as well as original paintings and fine art photography are offered by our skilled local crafters and artists. There is always a large selection of plants, including garden starts, annuals, perennials and shrubs. Look for new and unique items every week and experience the fun, inspiring community environment that only a farmers’ market can provide.

For more information visit http://www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org/.

Devin at Booze & Bouquets helps customers select Tulip stemsat build-your-own bouquet bar.

Happy customers at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

