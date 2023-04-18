Please join us in congratulating our inagural class of Lynn Davis Scholarship recipients!

Thirty high school students committed to enhancing the natural beauty, ecological vitality, and cultural distinctiveness of Virginia’s and North Carolina’s Blue Ridge have been selected to receive a $1,000 Lynn Davis Scholarship.

Below you can read their names, high school, and prospective college and major.

You can support our scholarship program for next year’s Class of 2024 by supporting FRIENDS on our big GIVING DAY this Wednesday!

Asheville Chapter

*Ella Kepple: AC Reynolds High School | Virginia Tech, Environmental Engineering

*Samuel Rattigan: Asheville High School | University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Environmental Sciences

Balsam Chapter

*Megan Broome: West Henderson High School | University of North Carolina Wilmington, Marine Biology

*Anna Garner: West Henderson High School | College of Charleston, Marine Biology

*Jesse Jakubielski: West Henderson High School | Appalachian State University, Environmental Science

Crabtree Falls Chapter

*Skylar Deaton: Mountain Heritage High School | North Carolina State University, Forest Management

*Halie Gouge: Mountain Heritage High School | University of North Carolina Wilmington, Environmental Sciences

Fisher Peak Chapter

*Lacy Griffith: Carroll County High School | Radford University, Music

*Mia Llamas: Galax High School | California Baptist University, Kinesiology

*Ainsley Nottingham: Carroll County High School | Liberty University, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

High Country Chapter

*Gwendolyn Anderson: Watauga High School | Bates College, Earth and Climate Sciences

*Maxwell Ramey: Watauga High School | Appalachian State University, Ecology, Evolution, and Environmental Science

Northern Highlands Chapter

*Cindy Lopez Hernandez: Alleghany High School | Wake Technical Community College, Computer Science

Peaks of Otter Chapter

*Adalynn Carter: Jefferson Forest High School| Undecided, Biology

*Mary-Caroline Cockerham: Amherst County High School | Christopher Newport University, Neuroscience

*Andrew Fowler: James River High School | University of Mississippi, Civil Engineering

*John Laughridge: James River High School| Virginia Tech, Environmental Conservation in Society

*Maegan Lloyd: Amherst County High School | William & Mary, Anthropology

*Levi Miller: James River High School | Undecided, Mechanical Engineering

*Nathan Neblett: Amherst County High School | Undecided, Civil Engineering with concentration in environmental engineering

Roanoke Chapter

*Lauren Cone: Hidden Valley High School | Virginia Tech, Civil Engineering

*Case Crawford: William Byrd High School | Virginia Tech, Mechanical Engineering

*Benjamin Dye: Roanoke Governor’s School | Virginia Tech, Environmental Engineering

*Eleanor Little: Patrick Henry High School | University of Virginia, Engineering Science

*Emma Seidel: Patrick Henry High School | George Mason University, Environmental Science, Biology

*Sydney Smith: Cave Spring High School | Christopher Newport University, Environmental Science

*Grace van Gerven: Glenvar High School | Virginia Tech, Neuroscience

Rocky Knob Chapter

*Iain Abbott: Governor School SWVA | Virginia Tech, Civil Engineering

*Harrison Tracy: Blacksburg High School | Undecided, Environmental Engineering

*Lilly Underwood: Eastern Montgomery High School | Virginia Tech, Civil Engineering

Giving Day is Wednesday!



We thank those who have already donated nearly $1,000 to our Lynn Davis Scholarship program as part of our big GIVING DAY on Wednesday, April 19. If we reach our $5,000 goal, two generous donors will match another $5,000!



All funds raised will support our new scholarship program, which helps college-bound students in Virginia and North Carolina who are striving to enhance the quality of life in our beloved Blue Ridge region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

