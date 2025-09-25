Planning board’s 5-1 vote recommends town council deny Hampton Inn special use permit 



Written by: Sam Garrett

The Town of Blowing Rock’s Planning Board held its monthly meeting on September 18. The only non-standard agenda item was a discussion of the proposed special use permit (SUP) for a Hampton Inn hotel. Vice Chair Tom Barrett facilitated the meeting as the chair could not attend.

Blowing Rock Planning Director Kevin Rothrock’s presentation on behalf of the town included plan outlines, explanation of the special use permit requirement and numerous slides to provide context for the proposed project. The new hotel would have 98 guestrooms, a 200-seat banquet hall and a multistory underground parking deck located at 986 Ransom Street on a 2.076 acre lot. Vehicles would utilize a single driveway on Ransom Street to access the hotel.

Following Rothrock’s presentation, a consultant spoke on behalf of the proposed project’s developer, Trip Hospitality USA.

“What is a blowing rock, a rock that moves around?” the representative asked. His seeming attempt at humor fell flat as the crowd remained silent.

The Trip Hospitality USA speaker said he was not an owner or legal representative, but was hired by the architect. During the delivery of his comments, he repeatedly used the phrases “we can take care of that” and “I’m just a consultant.”

Following his presentation, the planning board opened the floor for public comments. Each public comment was limited to three minutes.

Numerous Blowing Rock community members voiced opposition to the project.

“Blowing Rock residents are afraid and angry about the direction of development in the community and feel they can not do anything about it,” Wayne Miller said. “Don’t let Blowing Rock become a place we don’t want to live anymore.”

“This is ridiculous … Ransom St has been underserved from an infrastructure standpoint for decades … this is not safe,” Ranson Street property owner Mike Quinto said. “In 1986 Holiday Inn was denied access to Ransom Street, then in 2018 Holiday Inn was denied again. If we give access to this hotel, the attorneys for Holiday Inn will be yelling ‘arbitrary and capricious’.”

“This is not Irving or Texas; we are more like Mayberry – not sure if you have ever heard of Mayberry,” a Main Street resident named Lisa stated. “It doesn’t matter what design changes you make; we don’t want it here.”

GiGi Poole directed her comments to the planning board.

“You have the power to do the right thing,” Poole said.

“I love Blowing Rock … we have something very rare and precious … this is a very bad idea,” Landry Prickard said.

After the public comments concluded, the planning board granted the Trip Hospitality USA consultant an opportunity to respond.

“I have heard a lot. First of all, Ransom Street has some issues … there is a limit of what we can do … the issue with the percentage of impervious or whatever it is, we need to get resolved,” he said. “I would like to ask for a chance to bring back a better product … everyone is speaking as a property owner in the area; we are a property owner too.”

Planning board members asked additional questions, and a motion was made to recommend the town deny the project based on concerns over potential scale and massing, adverse impact on traffic and parking on Main Street, number of rooms in the hotel, safety on Ransom Street which has no sidewalks, noise and light pollution to adjoining homes, storm water, and diminished values to adjacent homes.

The motion was restated to confirm inclusion of all the reasons to deny and the planning board discussed each.

“I believe this should be tabled to allow for more information to be entered into the record for the town council,” planning board member Brandon Walker said.

Some members of the crowd booed following Walker’s comment.

The planning board proceeded with a vote of 5-1 to approve the motion to recommend the town’s denial of the project. Walker’s was the lone vote against the motion. He communicated his reasoning to other board members, which included a desire to ask more questions and have more information placed in the official record.

“Our job is to have a complete record,” Walker said.

The crowd applauded following the vote. In a departure from Robert Rules of Order, several community members interjected questions and comments throughout the meeting, including at the end.

“What does this mean,” an audience member yelled.

The crowd demanded to hear next steps and how they would be able to participate in the process.

“This is not guaranteed to be on the October agenda,” Rothrock said.

Rothrock, planning board members and the towns legal counsel engaged in a brief discussion before Rothrock assured the crowd that the town will publish a notice of the next public discussion when the dates are set.

A motion to adjourn the two-and-a-half hour meeting was met with cheers.