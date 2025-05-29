Petco Love and Watauga Humane Society Aim to Stop the Spread of Deadly Preventable Diseases Through Free Pet Vaccination Event on June 2nd

Watauga Humane Society will provide free vaccinations for Watauga County pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, Vaccinated and Loved, which is providing an additional one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Watauga Humane Society, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats—the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets—are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets and to address this critical need, Watauga Humane Society and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible.

Through this national effort, Watauga Humane Society aims to vaccinate 150 pets. The vaccine clinic will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 312 Paws Way in Boone, North Carolina. The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and no prior registration is required. Dogs must be on leashes, and cats must be in carriers.

The free vaccines distributed at events through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Rabies vaccinations are required by NC law—please bring proof if your pet is current; if not, we’ve got you covered for just $12. Microchips are also available on-site for only $15.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccine events at no cost to pet parents,” said Ashlee Yepez, Director of Shelter Operations at Watauga Humane Society. “We urge community members to take advantage of this no-cost resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

Watauga Humane Society would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Johnson from Animal Hospital of Boone for generously providing his veterinary services during this clinic. Town of Boone has also provided funding to support this and future vaccination clinics.

“Vaccinations are vital to protecting our beloved pets from life-threatening but preventable diseases,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our goal is to make these critical vaccines accessible to as many pet parents as possible, breaking down financial barriers and strengthening the human-animal bond.”

In November 2024, Petco Love’s Vaccinated and Loved initiative reached its goal of distributing three million free pet vaccines for family pets, and the organization is determined to reach even more pets in need by providing an additional one million free vaccines. The campaign was launched in August 2021, encouraging Petco Love animal welfare partners to host free vaccine clinics.

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Watauga Humane Society at (828) 264-7865 or information@wataugahumane.org. Learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact at PetcoLove.org.

About Watauga Humane Society

Watauga Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing shelter and care for homeless animals in Watauga County, North Carolina. Our no-kill mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals through education, adoption, and spay/neuter programs. We strive to create a community where every pet has a loving, permanent home.



About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $410 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for nearly 7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org or follow us on Facebook Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.