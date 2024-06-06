Parking and Road Closure for Boonerang Music & Arts Festival on June 14 and 15

Come join the Town of Boone for the third annualBoonerang Music & Arts Festival, on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, in Downtown Boone! The Boonerang Music & Arts Festival celebrates Boone, North Carolina with a free downtown street festival; this community homecoming brings Boone-connected artists and fans together every third weekend in June to “Boonerang” back to the place we love. For the safety of guests, staff, and volunteers, the following roads will be closed on June 14, and will reopen late in the evening on June 15:

● 7:00 a.m.: S. Depot Street from Howard Street to Rivers Street will be closed.

● 4:00 p.m.: S. Depot Street, from Howard Street to W. King Street will be closed, Howard Street will be closed from 277 Howard Street (ECRS) to 747 W. King Street (Southend Brewing Company), N. Depot Street from W. King Street to Queen Street will be closed Hourly metered parking is available along W. King Street, with long-term meters located on Queen Street for parking during the festival. Designated spots along W. King Street in front of the Jones House and Post Office area will be reserved for handicapped access. If these spots are full, additional nearby parking is available in Appalachian State University’s public lots and decks (more information at www.parking.appstate.edu/), at the First Baptist Church of Boone, located at 537 W. King Street, and the Watauga County Social Services lot, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector. However, it’s important to note that carpooling is encouraged, and it’s essential to carefully read and obey all parking signage to ensure a smooth traffic flow. For more detailed information on road closures and parking, we invite you to visit the festival website at www.boonerangfest.com. If you have any specific questions or need further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the Jones House at (828) 268-6280.

