Parent to Parent Family Support Network Launches Survey for Families with Specialized Health Care Needs after Hurricane Helene

Appalachian State University’s Parent to Parent Family Support Network (P2P-FSN), a program of the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness, is taking action to connect families of children with special health care needs who were impacted by Hurricane Helene with resources to assist with their unique challenges.

The program is collaborating with the Positive Childhood Alliance of North Carolina to conduct a short survey in English and Spanish:

The survey focuses on identifying urgent requirements, including access to shelter, medical care, special education services and mental health support. The data collected will enable P2P-FSN to prioritize needs and deliver the most effective guidance to families in need.

“Our goal is to ensure that families with children who have special health care needs are connected to resources to receive the support they need to recover and rebuild after a disaster,” said Mary Sheryl Horine, director of outreach and education for the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness. “This survey will provide vital insights into immediate needs while helping us understand broader, long-term challenges during and after natural disasters.”

In addition to identifying pressing concerns, the P2P-FSN seeks to understand the impact of prolonged disruptions to schooling, difficulties accessing health care and the feelings of isolation often experienced by families who have children with special health care needs.

P2P-FSN encourages families affected by Hurricane Helene to participate in the survey. Their input will play a key role in shaping disaster relief efforts and strengthening support systems for families navigating these challenging times.

The first 200 families to complete the survey will be eligible for a $25 gift card and additional resource navigation. For more information or to participate in the survey, contact one of the following outreach workers:

Alleghany and Wilkes counties : Norma Bouchard, 828-457-5183

: Norma Bouchard, 828-457-5183 Ashe and Watauga counties : Marilyn Miller, 828-457-5813

: Marilyn Miller, 828-457-5813 Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties: Teresa Emory, 828-284-2287

Parent to Parent Family Support Network – High Country provides free support, caring connections, information and hope to families who have a premature baby, a child with a disability, an emotional or behavioral challenge, a mental illness, a chronic health condition or to families who are grieving the death of a child.

