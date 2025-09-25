Over 100 Indivisible High Country protesters gather Saturday afternoon



Written by: Sam Garrett

Over 100 protesters gathered along Stadium Drive between the duck pond and Jack Branch Drive Saturday afternoon to greet attendees of the Watauga County Republican Party’s Lincoln-Reagan dinner. The multi-generational group of protesters included members of Indivisible High Country and representatives from Appalachian State’s and Watauga High School’s Indivisible chapters. The protest began at 4:00 p.m. and was in full swing by the time the first dinner guests arrived around 4:30 p.m.

Protest organizer Diane Nilan was proud of the turnout and explained that the protest’s focus changed as more groups and voices joined. Organizers listened to and worked with student groups to focus on more than one message.

“At first our goal was to tell the GOP to release the Epstein files and recently we focused more on taking a stand against political violence,” Nilan said. “The students are really focused on political violence; we listened to them and are working with them.”

Protesters held signs and banners and waved as people drove by to attend the GOP’s dinner. Sign messages included, “Shame on you,” “DJT OSU – JJ Covering Up Sex Crimes For Years,” “Honk if you are Not mentioned in the Epstein files,” ”For The People Not Billionaires,” “If there is money for a Parade there is money for Medicaid,” “No Kings,” “Protect our Vote” and “Jesus Said Love Thy Neighbor Not Deport Them.” The protest was peaceful and without incident.