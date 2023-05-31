Outdoor Lifestyle Store Opens on Main Street

By Kris Testori

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce celebrated the official opening of Rooster Rock Supply Company with a ribbon cutting last week.

This is the second business for owners, Toby and Hailey Oliver. They also own Oliver’s on Main in the Southmarke Center. Rooster Rock Supply Company sells clothing and outdoor lifestyle supplies. The store, located inside the former Wells Fargo Bank space at 983 Main Street, utilizes the former bank’s vault as a changing room.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

