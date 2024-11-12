Operation Thanksgiving Blessings  — Huge Outreach from “Down East” To The Mountains

Just a few of the many volunteers who are loading up and heading to the mountains for a true Thanksgiving blessing later this month. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

As the dust begins to settle across our area in the wake of historic Helene’s destruction, a volunteer group of some 175-strong is planning to sweep into the area to provide Thanksgiving like we’ve never seen before.

Operation Thanksgiving Blessings will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28, at Cranberry Middle School in Avery County.

Staging in close proximity to the hardest-hit areas of the High Country, the group’s mission is to help feed, clothe and, in general, show compassion to local residents who have been affected by the storm.

The parking lot of the school will be transformed into a holiday mecca, of sorts, with the volunteers arriving much earlier in the week for preparation.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, take-out meals will be ready for pick-up, and others will be delivered to previously identified locations within a reasonable distance.

“We are coming prepared to put on a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, including dessert, for 2,500-3,000 people that day,” said David Burke, event coordinator, in an interview with High Country Press. “We will also distribute a secondary meal (BBQ, Brunswick stew, slaw and baked beans), to feed about 2,000 for another day, as well. We will also be giving out Bibles and gift bags.”

This event, hosted by the Seaboard Lion’s Club of Northhampton County, has been in the works for several weeks now, said Burke.

As the man behind the plan, Burke had been contemplating how to help victims of the storm-ravaged mountains, when he was inspired by a Sunday School lesson on community service. After talking about the needs in the High Country area with an acquaintance from his hometown in Murfreesboro, who now lives in Boone, it was only natural for Burke’s wheels to start spinning.

“That one little spark blew up into a massive operation,” Burke shared. “I had a much smaller plan in mind, but God had a different plan!”

Members of the Lion’s Club, in addition to their friends, families, businesses, churches, youth groups and others, have joined forces to make this an outreach to remember for everyone involved.

Restaurants and other organizations in their area, including the Roanoke Valley Chamber of Commerce, have been hosting fundraisers specifically for this event, and so many others have been contributing generously to help off-set the costs involved — “donations are coming in the mail from all over the country,” Burke said.

The effort has also gained the attention of television stations and a large social media following.

It’s gotten so big, Burke said, that a tractor-trailer load of donated items will be sent to the area in advance of the main event.

This “blessing” will give the High Country economy a boost, as many of the volunteers will be staying in hotels, vacation rentals and campgrounds from Boone to Elk Park and beyond, with some remaining for the holiday weekend to show continued support of the area.

The volunteers have been meeting weekly and working tirelessly to make this happen — more than five hours away from their Avery County destination.

“It definitely is a God thing,” said Burke. “There’s no way this ol’ boy is that smart. I have done things like this for people more times than I can count, but never once have I ever seen anything come together as quickly and smoothly as this has. We all know that God is in charge of this event and we are just following His plan.”

Burke has 12 key people on his organizational team — and an impressive volunteer pool from all walks of life, as well as connections here in the High Country helping with logistics.

“It is truly amazing to see this unfold and watch God do His thing,” he concluded. “We just want to get the word out and let the people there in your area know that we care.”

Mark your calendars now for this upcoming “Operation Thanksgiving Blessings.” We’ll see you there.

Note: To reserve 20-plus meals and arrange for delivery within a reasonable distance from Cranberry, call Angie Wade Acree at 252-532-9213.

