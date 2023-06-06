Open House Announced at The Art Cellar Featuring Raymond Chorneau & Zoey Brookshire

Wednesday June 7th – Saturday June 24th

Open House: Saturday, June 10th 4 – 6 PM

As the Art Cellar Gallery prepares for our second feature exhibition of the Summer we reflect on Hatcher, Hayes & Geci, our previous show, for the unique dynamic it provided to our season schedule. A colorful, contemporary, and highly textured exhibition to kick off our season with a bang, it also provided our clients with a different variety of art than they’ve come to expect from the Art Cellar. Now, with our second showing, we present a style and subject matter that starkly contrasts the Hatcher & Glass collection. With these curated shows, we hope to provide a wide range of fine art that lends itself to all of our clients, regardless of personal tastes and styles.

Raymond Chorneau and Zoey Brookshire, featured June 7th to June 24th, are carrying over a certain theme from the Hatcher & Glass show: the element of Abstraction. These two painters are well known for their abstracted figures. We paired them together not only provide a continuity from our previous show to the next, but to also feature the contrasting styles of their work.

It is clear to see Raymond draws inspiration from the ancient cave drawings of early civilizations. These records from the beginning of human expression are reflections of our ancestors perspectives, all captured in their simplest form. Raymond finds freedom in elementary shapes and subjects and the simplicity allows him to anchor into the process of developing more texture, playing with interesting colors, and creating open ended narratives. These ambiguous stories and subjects allow the viewer to digest his work in subjective, creative, and personal ways. From rough etching and scraping, to layers of paint and wax caked on top of each other, everything about Raymond’s art speaks on his process and the spectacular relationship of the viewer, to the art and to the artist’s intentions.

Zoey Brookshire paints with a completely different relationship to her subjects. For Zoey, her creative process is all about emotion and the way her art allows her to connect to the world around her. For example, Zoey’s Little Black Dress series is inspired by the memory of her Grandmother’s perfume. Her large moody paintings traverse dichotomic themes like light and dark, animal and human, color and black and white. Despite the personal experiences she draws upon to create her work, the final product allows the viewer to interpret the imagery based on their own emotions. This process speaks to one of the most interesting human experiences: how our individual perspectives shape our worlds. Brookshire has a special ability to connect emotionally to all aspects of her life and the world around her. This makes for a compelling and incredible body of work.

At the Art Cellar, we’re excited to continue our Summer exhibition series with this strong pairing of artists. Both incredible in their own respect, the way Raymond & Zoey’s artistic styles compliment each other will create a truly unique experience. In Zoey’s own words, “the exhibition is going to be very good, the dialogue between mine and Raymond’s work comes from an aesthetic that is serious and sustained modernist.” Beyond abstraction, Raymond and Zoey share the modernist trait of emphasizing the process of creation. Their abilities to become totally encompassed in not only their art, but the feeling that motivates their arts motif are what drives creation. This ethereal-like connection to the emotion their art generates will make for an incredible viewing experience in their upcoming exhibition. We hope you’ll stop by to enjoy it as much as we do!

Courtesy of The Art Cellar

