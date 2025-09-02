One Card, Endless Possibilities: Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month this September

(Boone, NC) This September, Watauga County Public Library invites you to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month and discover how a single card can open the door to endless opportunities.

With a library card, you can do more than check out books. From free classes and job resources to homework help, streaming media, and cultural events, today’s libraries connect communities to information, inspiration, and each other. If you get your new card in September, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a chance to win tickets/free passes to High Gravity Adventures, Neighborhood Yoga, Mystery Hill, Rock Dimensions Climbing Wall, Sky Valley Zip Line, and Mysterium Escape Adventure.

This year’s theme, “One Card, Endless Possibilities,” is a reminder that libraries are for everyone—no matter your age, background, or goals. Whether you’re diving into a new hobby, searching for your next great read, brushing up on tech skills, or helping your child succeed in school, it all starts with a library card. Students who attend Watauga County Schools have a “bonus card” accessible through their lunch numbers. They may check out up to 10 books/audiobooks with no late fines .

At Watauga County Public Library, you’ll find that you have access to:

eBooks, e-audiobooks, databases for lifelong learning and homework help, streaming video collection, business resources and more through NC Live

Launchpads, (pre-loaded games and/or books for kids) leveled readers, decodable books, and alphabet activity backpacks. These are just a few of the specialized items available for families with kids learning to read.

Programs and events for all ages—from storytimes and book clubs to job search support and tech help

Getting a library card is free, easy, and empowering. For students, it’s a key to academic success. For adults, it’s a gateway to lifelong learning. For everyone, it’s a smart way to stay connected to your community.

Join us throughout September for some unique programs:

Wednesday, September 3 at 5:30 pm, the Watauga County Historical Society will host Dr. Beth Davison and Aaron Barlow to show the film “Mod-1”, which tells the story of the Howard’s Knob Wind Turbine.

Saturday, September 13, the Friends are sponsoring “Fall Into Books” for readers and writers. Four workshops on publishing, building your platform, poetry, and fiction. Registration required

Saturday, September 20 at 10:30 am, Brian Johnson, a former Director of Admissions, will discuss writing the college application essay. This is for teens, parents or anyone looking at college soon.

Stop by at the Watauga County Public Library or visit us online at Watauga County Public Library to sign up for your card today. Because with a Watauga County Public Library card, the possibilities are truly endless.