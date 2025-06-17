On the Blue Ridge Parkway, The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park to Open June 20

Access to restaurant from U.S. 21 restored, hike and free concert complement opening of Blue Ridge Parkway dining establishment

The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park, milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, will reopen for the season on Friday, June 20. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

Visitors can reach Doughton Park via US 21 as road repairs are now complete on the stretch of the Parkway north of the restaurant. Access from south on the Parkway via NC 18 is closed as the National Park Service continues extensive road work funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

The opening weekend will feature additional activities. The Alleghany Sparta Trail Association will lead a hike from The Bluffs Restaurant to Bluffs Rock (Alligator Back) from 6 to 8 p.m., June 20. The hike distance is a total of just less than 4 miles and is rated moderate to moderately challenging. For more information, visit spartatrails.org.

On Sunday, June 22, visitors can stop by historic Brinegar Cabin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., then attend a free Milepost Music performance by the Mac Walker Duo from 2 to 4 p.m., hosted by the Blue Ridge Music Center. Mac Walker Duo plays a mix of Americana, blues, and rock. Guests are invited to bring a camping chair or blanket and enjoy the live music. The Milepost Music performance will be hosted on the lawn in front of The Bluffs Restaurant.

For directions and additional information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.

Brinegar Cabin by Marianne Kovatch

Bluff Mountain Trail

Mac Walker at Milepost Music – Olivia Jewell Photography