Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Coming to Boone; Discount Store Expected to Open in Late June

The guessing games are over regarding occupancy of the building recently vacated by Big Lots in Boone; however, the wait will require patience for the New Market shopping center’s newest tenant. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

Since the late December closing of the Big Lots discount store at New Market Center in Boone, speculation has run rampant related to the store’s successor.

Social media posts — and perhaps wishful thinking — have predicted everything from Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, Target and several others as possible replacements.

In recent days, the conjectures were put to rest as the banner for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was raised at the vacant shopping center site near Lowe’s Foods.

High Country Press confirmed the news with Ollie’s corporate headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. on Thursday, at which time we learned that the Boone store is scheduled to open in late June of this year.

A spokesperson shared that more details will be available in late April or early May regarding the store’s soft opening, as well as its grand opening and job fairs, etc.”

HCP also learned that career opportunities will begin four to six weeks prior to opening for the management team, with store-level staff applications available three-five weeks prior.

The Boone store is just one of several Ollie’s slated to open in the coming weeks and months.

According to its website, Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory with a current roster of 558 stores selling a wide variety of merchandise, many name brands at prices —from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food. It’s advertising logo, familiar to many — “Good Stuff Cheap” — is as familiar as the caricature depicting the likeness of one of its co-founders.

Searching the world over for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars, Ollie’s obtains much of its merchandise direct from manufacturers in locally and abroad.

Ollie’s also works closely with financial institutions and stays informed of business foreclosures, liquidations, etc., often buying remaining goods and passing savings on their customer.

Furthermore, all items purchased at Ollie’s are covered by a 30-day “No Hard Time Guarantee.” If for any reason customers are not completely satisfied with their purchase, they may return it within 30 days for a full refund —with sales receipt.

Included in its business model, Ollie’s promotions tout the “thrill of the find,” with new inventory hitting the shelves almost daily, up to 70-percent savings on name brand products, and with a mission to support organizations that work to improve the lives of families with children in the communities it serves. The store also offers customers the opportunity to join “Ollie’s Army,” a loyalty and rewards program.

The closest Ollie’s stores to the High Country currently include those in Hickory and Marion, as well as Bristol, Va., and Johnson City, Tenn.

Interested applicants will be able to learn more as the time draws nearer by visiting www.ollies.com/careers.

