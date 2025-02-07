Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention Returns to Appalachian State University This Weekend

Competitions for all ages, square dances, youth jams, workshops and so much more are expected at the Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention at Appalachian State University this weekend. Photo courtesy of ASU.

By Sherrie Norris

The Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention returns to Appalachian State University in Boone this weekend and promises to be a fun-filled, foot-stompin’ good time for all involved.

Now in its 17th year, the main event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Plemmons Student Union from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A large crowd is expected to attend again this year, including instrumentalists, vocalists and fans of traditional mountain music for which our area is known.

A square dance will serve as the official “kick-off” on the evening prior, Friday, Feb. 7, from 5-7 p.m., in the student union solarium.

Saturday’s line-up will feature various competitions for adults and youth, including mandolin, guitar, banjo, fiddle, string band and dance, and held in the Summit Trail Solarium.

There will also be workshops and presentations from both community members and campus representatives, a luthier’s gathering and a handmade market.

A variety of workshops on skills central to Appalachian culture will include those focused on quilting, flat-footing (with Gordy Hinners), a basket showcase and a kids jam.

The luthiers gathering features makers and musicians of stringed instruments, such as guitars, fiddles, mandolins and more. Scheduled participants include: Brandon Johnson, Bud Hinson, Chris Capozzoli, Daniel Sivalia, Jon Cooley, Noon Day Stringworks, Watauga High School and William Jackson.

This years “revamped” Handmade Market will spotlight area artists and crafters in a variety of disciplines as students and community members exhibit their talents with woodworking, jewelry crafting, novel writing, and more.

An added feature to this year’s convention is that of F.A.R.M. Cafe, offering lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Cascades atrium, first floor of the Plemmons Student Union. Meal selections will include food from local growers, and while prices will be listed as “suggested donations,” the “donate-what-you-can” theme of F.A.R.M. Café will be the same.

Sponsored by the Appalachian Heritage Council of the Appalachian Popular Programming Society, the convention is completely student organized and funded

Both events are free and open to the public.

Behind the Scenes

The convention, which pays homage to a special blend of music familiar to these hills – and one that continues to grow in popularity among all ages and lifestyles — is not just about the fiddle, according to those working behind the scenes, but rather, it serves is a celebration of music, history, arts and culture of the Appalachia region, as a whole.

High Country Press spoke about the event with Katie Brooks, coordinator of Campus Activities for Student Programming, who is also advisor for the Appalachian Heritage council within the Appalachian Popular Programming Society. “It all goes hand-in-hand,” said Brooks, who is in her second year helping to plan and coordinate the Fiddler’s Convention.

Referring to the event as a unique opportunity to bring campus, community, and beyond together, Brooks stated, “Our students get to experience old-time music and participate in a workshop or two to help them connect with the area that they are studying in. The old-time community gets to reconnect during the convention off-season and enjoy the lively atmosphere that Boone and Appalachian State has to offer.”

At the same time, she added, “The local Boone community also gets a chance to come enjoy the energy, cheer on competitors, and overall have a good time.”

When asked about the overall success of the convention, Brooks shared, “In years past, we have consistently had hundreds of people from multiple states attend. We do our best to switch up workshops and try new things to keep it engaging for returning guests — community members and students alike.”

And, there really is something for everyone and every level of interest and skill, she said. “There are competitors who are 5-years-old up on stage in their boots holding a banjo that’s almost bigger than they are — all the way to folks who have been competing in the old-time community for decades.”

And who judges the competitions, we asked?

“We have a giant list of people in our community and on campus (faculty and staff) that have reached out to judge or have worked with us in some capacity before,” Brooks explained. “In the fall semester, the students in the Appalachian Heritage council begin sending out inquiries for the upcoming convention for workshop leaders, luthiers, judges, and vendors. When we hear back, we use their expertise (dance, guitars, fiddle, etc.) to lay out who is judging what, while making sure that it is also worth their time. This year we have nine judges, each judging for two to three categories. Many have been a part of our Fiddler’s Convention since the start, 17 years ago.”

We asked Brooks about her role as advisor for the Appalachian Heritage Council, which within the Appalachian Popular Programming Society, is funded through student fees, “so we plan events with them in mind.”

“This council is currently made up of 22 students who plan Foxfire Workshops, Appalachian Heritage Week, local documentaries and panels (FARM Cafe Documentary and Panel, and this spring the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Documentary and Panel), and of course, the Fiddler’s Convention.”

And, what is unique about the Appalachian Heritage council, she shared, “is that it provides us with an opportunity to allow students to interact and learn from our local community, and in turn, brings the community here to get to know a little bit about our student population. The 17th Annual Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention is an example of that.”

Plemmons Student Union is located on the campus of Appalachian State University at 263 Locust Street in Boone.

For more information on the upcoming fiddler’s convention, visit www.fiddle.appstate.edu. Or contact Katie Brooksbrookskd1@appstate.edu, or call (828) 262-6252.

