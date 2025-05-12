Nunsense Musical Comes to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church June 1st, 3rd and 4th

Lees-McRae Summer Theatre kicks off its 40th season with the hilarious musical Nunsense. In this zany musical revue, the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters. They are in dire need of funds for the burials, so they put on a variety show to raise money. This Broadway hit has been an international phenomenon for 40 years. Shows will be June 1 at 2 p.m., June 3 at 7 p.m. and June 4 at 7 p.m. Admission is free with “pay-what-you-will” donations going to Lees-McRae Summer Theatre.

“This will be great escape from the challenges we all have faced during the past year,” says Director Jarrett W. Koski. “Come enjoy this joyful, toe-tapping, laugh-out-loud musical comedy—and all for a great cause! Nunsense, with its mix of lovable characters, witty humor, and show-stopping numbers, reminds us that even in the most unexpected circumstances, joy, faith, and community can carry us through.”

“We are thrilled that Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is providing the space to present this show to the community,” adds Koski. “This is a rare chance for the audience to experience Nunsense inside a church.”

The original production of Nunsense, directed by creator Dan Goggin, opened in December 1985 at the Off-Broadway Cherry Lane Theatre, moving to the Douglas Fairbanks Theater for the majority of its 10-year run. By the time it closed, the comedy had become an international phenomenon translated into at least 26 languages with more than 8,000 productions worldwide.

The veteran cast includes Nina Allbert, Hal Boswell, Ruthie Martinez, Kristin Lutzeier and Burlene Franklin. Music director is Rob Dingman. It is produced with permission from Concord Theatricals.

Seating for Nunsense is general admission. Donations will be collected at intermission. Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk. For more information about Lees-McRae Summer Theatre, go to www.lmc.edu/summertheatre.