NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON WHETHER THE TOWN COUNCIL FOR THE TOWN OF BLOWING ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA SHOULD APPROVE A PROPOSED INSTALLMENT FINANCING AGREEMENT TO FINANCE COSTS OF A TOWN CAPITAL PROJECT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public hearing to be held at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard on July 8, 2025 in the Council Chambers, Blowing Rock Town Hall, 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina for the purpose of considering whether the Town Council for the Town of Blowing Rock Town, North Carolina (the “Town”) should approve a proposed installment financing agreement and certain related documents pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes Section 160A-20, as amended, for the purpose of providing funds in an amount not to exceed $2,250,000 for the accomplishment of the Project hereinafter described. The Town would secure the repayment by it of moneys advanced pursuant to such proposed agreement by granting a security interest in all or a portion of the Project fixtures and improvements and/or real property on which Project fixtures and improvements are located, specifically the Town’s fire and rescue services building, but there would be no recourse against the Town or its property (other than the financed and/or improved property) if there were a default on the financing. The Town’s entering into the financing is subject to obtaining approval from the North Carolina Local Government Commission and final approval from the Town’s Town Council.

The Project consists of the design, acquisition, renovation, construction and equipping of (1) land for Town water system uses, (2) public park facilities and (3) roof repairs and other improvements to the Town’s fire and rescue services building. All interested persons will be heard at the public hearing. Persons wishing to make written comments in advance of the hearing or wishing more information concerning the subject of the hearing may contact Shane Fox, Blowing Rock Town Manager, 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605 (telephone 828-295-5200).

Clerk to the Town Council

for Town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina