North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program Requests Public Comment on New Preliminary Flood Maps

The North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program, responsible for updating the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), requests public comments on the new preliminary flood maps. The Town of Boone uses the FIRMs to regulate its flood ordinance and determine the boundaries of regulated floodplain areas. The preliminary FIRMs are available online for review at https://fris.nc.gov/.

These preliminary maps were issued on October 31, 2024, and the review period lasts 90 days, closing on January 29, 2025. The maps will not be used for permitting or regulatory purposes until officially adopted. However, this is an essential opportunity for residents of the Town of Boone and surrounding areas to review the proposed changes. Residents can visit https://flood.nc.gov/ncflood/announcement_one.html for guidance on how to submit comments or appeals regarding the new maps.

Those who live within the Town of Boone limits, please contact Brandon Wise, Deputy Director of Planning and Inspections and Certified Floodplain Manager (CFM), at brandon.wise@townofboone.net or (828) 268-6960. Those who live outside the town limits in Watauga County are encouraged to contact Whitney Spagnolo, Planner/Development Coordinator for Watauga County, at whitney.spagnolo@watgov.org.

