Nonprofit Spotlight: Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge 

By Kris Testori

The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge hosted a well-attended information session Wednesday evening at Sunset and Vine in Blowing Rock.

Patti Jupiter, WFBR Board Chairwoman spoke and shared the organization’s mission and history. Established in 2007, The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge is a collective giving organization formed and sustained by a group of women philanthropists who want to positively impact the lives of women and girls in the High Country. The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge believes that all women have the right to equality, safety, opportunity, and self-determination in every aspect of their lives.

“As a collective group of women, we actually have more power with our voice,” Jupiter said. The organization serves women and girls in Avery, Ashe, and Watauga Counties through outreach programs and grant-giving. Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away more than $2.1 million to local nonprofits as part of the annual grants cycle. In 2023, the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge is awarding $250,000 to 23 local nonprofits.

WFBR’s primary fundraiser is the Power of the Purse Luncheon. This year’s luncheon is Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Grandview Ballroom at ASU. The guest speaker is an internationally-known thought leader, TEDx speaker, artist, and educator Princess Sarah Culberson. WFBR also hosts an annual Bourbon and Barbeque fundraiser in the fall.

As part of the WFBR’s philanthropic and educational initiatives, they are currently collecting donations for the Period Project. This project is a concerted effort to combat the lack of access to affordable feminine hygiene products for women and teens in the high country. The initiative proves young menstruators with packages containing a supply of menstrual products including tampons, pads, and wipes. Donations can be dropped at 895 State Farm Road, Suite 403, Boone, NC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

