NINE New Acts Join the Lineup for FloydFest 25~Aurora (July 23-27, 2025), More to Come

Following being named ‘Best Music Festival’ in Blue Ridge Outdoors’ ‘Best of the Blue Ridge 2025’ just last month, Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions release the initial By-Day Artist Schedule and continue to add to the emerging lineup for FloydFest 25~Aurora, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier, award-winning, summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 23 to 27, 2025, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.



With even more bands left to announce, the 2025 lineup expands today with the addition of Paul Cauthen, The Original Wailers Feat. Al Anderson, The Last Revel, Church Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes, Crowe Boys, Holy Roller, The Jared Stout Band, Stimulator Jones and Marc Ridge & The Revelers.



These new acts join the bands featured in the first four artist announcements for FloydFest 25~Aurora, which included the festival’s 2025 headliners — The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy, Gov’t Mule and JJ Grey & Mofro — as well as a vivid star-burst of other extraordinary performers: The California Honeydrops, Larkin Poe, Futurebirds, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Cimafunk, Geese, The Travelin’ McCourys Presents The Grateful Ball, Maggie Rose, LA LOM, The Brothers Comatose, Jeremie Albino, Big Something, LaMP (feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski), Aly & AJ, Hans Williams, Chaparelle, Toubab Krewe, Chris Smither, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Clover County, The Free Label, Theo Lawrence, Sam Morrow, Kelsey Waldon, Big Richard, Eddie 9V, Nat Myers, Diggin Dirt, Isaac Hadden, Bella’s Bartok, Seth James, The Point, Cha Wa, Palm Palm, Hippies & Cowboys, Abby Bryant, LadyCouch, Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Brass Queens, Red Panda, Peen, plus FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise winner, Mackenzie Roark & the Hotpants, and runner-up, Ranford Almond.



The SIXTH round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora — 2025’s ‘Local Love’ lineup — is set for next week, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with more to follow, including the On-the-Rise Class of 2025. All artists on the first five announces can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/.



Patrons are encouraged to sign up for FloydFest’s e-blast newsletters and new-and-improved Text Club so they don’t miss a minute of all of the ‘Aurora’ news and announcements that are fit to print: https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily. Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets — including Single-Day GA tickets & Single-Day Pair + Parking Bundles — for FloydFest 25~Aurora on Nov. 1, 2024, via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase on April 1, again on July 1, and for a final time at the gate, if tickets remain. Info by ticket-type, as well as price tiers, can be viewed at https://floydfest.com/info-by- ticket-type-price-tiers/.



New for 2025, Hotel Travel Packages are now available for FloydFest 25~Aurora, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 25~Aurora, and include a five-night hotel stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available, so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on FloydFest.com or https://floydfest.com/hotel-travel-packages/.



Visit FloydFest.com to find:

• The initial By-Day Artist Schedule for FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/2025-artists-by-day/

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Vendor info (applications NOW OPEN!): https://floydfest.com/vendors/

• Volunteer info (applications NOW OPEN!): https://floydfest.com/volunteers/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest25AuroraPlaylist

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure, the Children’s Universe, and “Other Cool Stuff”), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, volunteer info … and more!

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021), FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022) and FloydFest 24~Horizon (2024), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 25~Aurora, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://www.youtube.com/@FloydFestBusStop to immerse yourself in FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024, and stay tuned to YouTube and social media for the ongoing rollout of the 2024 FloydFest Bus Stop Sessions, captured live during FloydFest 24~Horizon.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.



FloydFest takes place at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. For more information, email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Also, to sign-up for both our e-blast newsletters and Text Club, visit https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

