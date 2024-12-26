New Year’s Eve Fundraiser Organized by The Lucky Strikes and fizzEd to Benefit the Todd Community

Get ready to break out the spandex and teased hair for a totally awesome ’80s-themed News Year’s Eve bash, organized by High Country band The Lucky Strikes and Boone-based restaurant and bar fizzEd. The event, to take place at fizzEd on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with live music from 9 p.m. to just after midnight, doubles as a fundraiser to benefit the Todd community, which was devastated by the impacts of Hurricane Helene. It is free and open to the public (aged 21 and over).



Optional donations and special VIP seating funds will directly support the Todd Community Preservation Organization (TCPO) and its Hurricane Helene Recovery Fund, which is dedicated to rebuilding TCPO’s two parks: Cook Memorial Park, home to the Todd Summer Concert Series, and Todd Island Park, both of which were decimated by Helene.



“Our band has performed in the Todd Community Preservation Organization’s Summer Concert Series since 2017, and one of our goals, through this fundraiser, is to help rebuild the Cook Memorial Park stage that was lost due to flooding from Hurricane Helene,” said Jim Fleri, member of The Lucky Strikes. “We greatly look forward to returning to the stage in 2025.”



The Lucky Strikes are prepared to help attendees dance the night away, playing hit after hit from the awesome ’80s, the super ’70s and the swinging ’60s. The quartet, which includes Fleri on keyboard/bass, guitar player Rusty Blanton, saxophonist and keyboardist Steve Roark, and drummer Jamie Blanton, performs at venues across the High Country, playing a wide variety of music that ranges from Motown, beach and yacht rock, to classic rock ‘n’ roll — from the ’50s to the ’80s.



A limited number of VIP tables are available, and VIP treatment includes priority seating next to the dance floor, as well as a dedicated server. Food and drink VIP add-ons are also available and must be reserved in advance. All VIP proceeds directly benefit the Todd Community Preservation Organization.



FizzEd’s bar will be open until 1 a.m. and the kitchen will be open until 10 p.m., with hot dogs available to order after the kitchen closes.

With questions about the event and/or to reserve a VIP table, contact fizzEd co-owner Amy Forrester at 828-832-8102.

To learn more about the Todd Community Preservation Organization, visit toddnc.org. Donations to the organization’s Hurricane Helene Recovery Fund can be made by visiting toddnc.org/support/make-a-gift.



Visit The Lucky Strikes’ Facebook page at facebook.com/TheLuckyStrikesOrchestra to learn more about the band and the group’s upcoming performances.



To learn more about restaurant and bar Fizz Ed, visit fizzedboone.com.

