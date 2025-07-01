New Parking Regulations Start Today in Downtown Boone

Effective July 1, 2025, the following updated parking regulations will go into effect:

All on-street parking and multi-hour lots will be $1.50 an hour, excluding 2 banks of FREE 30-minutes parking spaces near the King Street/North Depot intersection and the Watauga County Courthouse. 9 on-street parking spaces near the First Baptist Church on King Street and 6 on-street parking spaces on Burrell Street will be reserved for Downtown Boone employees through a new pilot program. Downtown Boone employees may purchase a sticker for $10 to park at these spaces. Meters are set to a discounted rate of 20 cents an hour. Differing from regular on-street parking, these meters are programmed for up to 9 hours of use. This program is a first-come, first-served program, and purchasing a sticker does not guarantee a parking space; however, purchasing a sticker allows employees to park in a designated space. Employees who would like to participate must bring the following to the Town of Boone Parking Department (located in the basement of Boone Town Hall at 567 West King Street):

Current pay stub from your Downtown Boone employer

Valid Driver’s License

Make, Model, and Color of Vehicle

License Plate Number

These adjustments support the Town’s ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance public infrastructure, including parking facilities. The increased revenue will help cover rising operational and maintenance costs, and any additional funds will be reinvested in updating parking infrastructure to ensure continued safety and accessibility. The Town is exploring further improvements, including upgrading older meters and identifying additional parking opportunities within the Downtown Boone business district. Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay informed via the Town’s website and official communication channels. Additional information regarding parking in Downtown Boone can be found at www.townofboone.net/parking and www.downtownboonenc.com/public-parking/