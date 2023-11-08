NEW OWNERS FOR HISTORIC WESTGLOW

By Judith Geary

Westglow Resort and Spa, an iconic Blowing Rock landmark, will soon pass to a new generation of stewards. According to a letter that went out to members on October 31, the legacy that began with Elliott Daingerfield and the Daingerfield family in 1917, continued with Glynda Valentine and then with Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer, continues again as ownership passes to a consortium of Westglow members: Bill Brooks and Dean Bullis, Miriam and Steve Kimsey, Sharon and John McNeely, and Cindy and Cobb Milner.

The Westglow Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic places. Westglow’s world famous spa has won many awards over the years including the coveted #1 top destination spa in the US in 2017 by the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine. Westglow was a member of the prestigious Relais & Chateaux family of luxury resorts for many years and was renowned for it’s fine dining restaurant by the readers of Wine Spectator magazine.

According to owners Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer, when it became time to pass the torch it was their wish to find a new owner who would share their passion for Westglow, their members, their dedicated staff, and their valued guests. While there have been many hopeful buyers it never seemed to be the right fit, until now. They had to look no further than among their longtime members, just as Glynda Valentine did when she approached them in 2005. “A match made in heaven”, said Bonnie and Jamie. “The perfect fit”, according to Steven Price, President of Westglow Resort & Spa and architect of many Schaefer family projects.

Judge Bill Brooks and Dean Bullis own several shops in Blowing Rock, including Carriage Trade Living, Finley House Couture, and the Boutique Collection, all located on Main Street. Miriam and Steve Kimsey are Blowing Rock residents and own SBS-NC, LLC, a commercial HVAC company operating in ten states in the Southeast. Miriam has served on the Board of Trustees for the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum and High Point University.

Sharon and John McNeely have a passion for historic preservation, having owned a number of historic homes. John and Sharon were developers of the Diamond Creek Golf Club in Banner Elk, a premier private golf club renowned for its breathtaking beauty and exceptional golfing experience. Sharon also designed the interiors for the Diamond Creek clubhouse. Most recently, John was the Founding Ambassador of the Congaree Global Golf Initiative in South Carolina.

Cindy and Cobb Milner are the proud owners of the Gideon Ridge Inn, The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge, Bistro Roca, and Hellbenders. The restaurant at Gideon Ridge was recently named the #2 Fine Dining restaurant and the #1 date night restaurant in the US.

The response to the news from the Blowing Rock community has been nothing short of enthusiastic. Westglow members and staff are excited this highly respected group will continue the services and traditions the community has come to value. While the transition will be completed in the next few weeks, the Schaefers are not leaving Blowing Rock and will remain members and neighbors of the resort. They are excited to welcome the new owners and usher in the next chapter in the storied history of Westglow Resort & Spa.

For more information, visit the Westglow website: www.westglowresortandspa.com

