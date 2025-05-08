New Art Classes Announced at the Watauga Arts Council through November

The Watauga Arts Council is thrilled to unveil its diverse lineup of hands-on classes and workshops designed to spark creativity, foster skill-building, and bring our arts-loving community together. WAC’s course offerings are packed with opportunities for artists of all skill levels to dive into something new or hone a beloved craft.

May Workshops & Classes

Learn How to Crochet: Spa Day!

Instructor: Meredith Ross

Thursdays, Starting May 15 | 5:30-7:00 PM

Discover the soothing art of crochet with a self-care twist! Create handmade washcloths and face rounds while learning foundational crochet stitches like single, half-double, and double crochet. Great for beginners or anyone looking to polish their skills.

June Workshops & Classes

Hand Stitched Embroidery for Beginners

Instructor: Emma Jayne Smith

Wednesdays in June | 6:00-7:30 PM

Each week, students learn a new embroidery stitch and apply it to a pattern, creating a unique piece by the end of the course. All-new patterns make this perfect for new or returning students.

Slow Stitch Surface Design: Intuitive Fiber Arts

Instructor: Pamela Torres

Thursdays in June | 12:30-2:30 PM

Explore freestyle stitching with fabrics, buttons, lace, and memorabilia in a relaxed, judgment-free space. Learn the Japanese sashiko technique and create personal, expressive fiber art.

Design and Paint a Barn Quilt

Instructor: Cinda Ebner

June 21-22 | Variable Times

Create a vibrant 2×2’ barn quilt using a sponge dabbing technique on aluminum composite board. Choose a design or bring your own. All materials included; custom colors welcome!

Intro to Fiber Workshop Series: Coiled Basket Making

Instructor: Vicki Skywark

June 28 | 10:00-1:00 PM

Ages 16+

Part of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild’s ongoing series, this session introduces traditional coiled basket making using raffia. Kits included.

July Workshops & Classes

Mastering the Figure: Drawing & Painting for Teens

Instructor: Hannah Little

Wednesdays in July | 5:00-6:30 PM

Through sketching and painting exercises, students explore movement, structure, and expression. Learn dynamic mark-making and how to bring the human form to life.

Hand Stitched Embroidery Workshop

Instructor: Emma Jayne Smith

July 12 | 12:00-3:00 PM

A one-day deep dive into backstitch embroidery with pattern and color options. Take your hoop home or leave it to be finished and picked up later.

Intro to Fiber Workshop Series: Beginner Knitting

Instructor: Karen Dendiu

July 26 | 10:00-1:00 PM

Ages 12+

Learn casting on, knitting, purling, binding off, and fixing common mistakes. Needles and cotton yarn provided—yours to keep!

August Workshops & Classes

Intro to Fiber Workshop Series: Natural Dyes

Instructor: Deborah Carroll

August 23 | 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Explore the magic of natural dyeing with a focus on weld. Dye mini-skeins of wool to create a spectrum of color. All materials included; dress for mess!

Summer Themed Stained Glass Workshop

Instructor: Gina Williams

August 30-31 | Variable Times

Join instructor Gina Williams of Gala Crafts in learning the art of stained glass! This workshop is beginner friendly, and will teach students all they need to know about starting their own stained glass projects. This special workshop will take on a Summer theme, ensuring you go home with a fun design to reign in the warm season.

September Workshops & Classes

Intro to Fiber Workshop Series: Wet Felted Birdhouse 2.0

Instructor: Jane Campbell

September 27 | 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

The first class filled up so fast, we had to offer another one! Participants of this workshop will make a wet-felted pod or birdhouse using wool fibers plus embellishments (yarns, silks and fabric scraps). The project will be wet, rubbed, and rolled to tangle and bind the fibers into a non-woven fabric which, when finished, will produce a three-dimensional piece.

October Workshops & Classes

Halloween Themed Stained Glass Workshop

Instructor: Gina Williams

October 18-19 | Variable Times

Instructor Gina Williams is offering a Halloween-themed version of her previous stained glass classes to celebrate the spooky holiday! Learn the basics of stained glass making with a very knowledgeable instructor.

November Workshops & Classes

Christmas Themed Stained Glass Workshop

Instructor: Gina Williams

November 22-23 | Variable Times

Gina Williams rounds out the year with a final Christmas-themed stained glass workshop! Reserve your seat to make something festive just in time for the holiday season.

More classes and events are being added all the time, so be sure to follow us on social media or check our website for the latest updates. Whether you’re a curious beginner or a seasoned artist, the Watauga Arts Council has something to spark your imagination this season.

Register online today for any of the above classes at www.watauga-arts.org/ classes . Have questions? Reach out to Krista at admin@watauga-arts.org.

About Watauga Arts Counci

The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) fosters a thriving, diverse, vibrant, creative community through arts advocacy, education, support, and inspiration. Serving professional and emerging artists, WAC facilitated and provides a structure for arts initiatives that enrich the lives of artists, residents, and visitors alike. Offering art classes for all ages, grant funding to artists and arts organizations, gallery exhibits, community groups, and special projects and events, their work enriches the lives of residents and visitors alike. Learn more and get involved through their social media and on their website.

Website: https://www.watauga- arts.org/

Facebook: @Watauga Arts Council

Instagram@watauga_arts