Never Alone Widows Group Supports Those Left Behind Next Meeting in Boone Friday, Aug. 16

Area widows have begun receiving much-needed support through a group known as Never Alone, which launched in Boone earlier this year. A branch of a nation-wide organization founded by a two-time widow, Rachel Faulkner Brown, Never Alone offers fellowship and a feeling of community for women who are living in a difficult and often-unexpected and misunderstood place in life.

On Friday evening, Aug. 16, any woman, regardless of age, who has been thrust into the awkward state of widowhood is invited to join in the Boone-based chapter of Never Alone.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. at Rhodes Motor Inn Restaurant in Boone.

On behalf of the area chapter, Paige Mast-Blevins, who has helped jumpstart the group locally, invites widows out for an evening of fellowship with other women who understand the trials they have faced or may currently be experiencing.

No one knows better the pain associated with losing a husband as does Mast-Blevins, whose very public loss garnered attention in 2012 when, as an expectant mother just days from delivering her firstborn child, her husband/deputy sheriff William Mast, Jr., died tragically in the line of duty. Fortunately, for her, she had an incredible support team surrounding her at the time, and she eventually met and married another wonderful man, but her experience allows her to connect on a very personal level to other women who find themselves in a very lonely place and time in life and in need of support.

Mast-Blevins shared with High Country Press that Never Alone Widows-Boone meets once a month, either at Perkinsville Baptist Church or at a local restaurant. “We are just getting to know one another, talk about what’s happening in life now; some ask questions and some just like to listen. Anything is fine. We don’t push anyone to talk.”

What she personally loves about this organization is that it is centered around a relationship with Christ, Mast-Blevins said. “And it helps show us that even though we have been through some really rough and hard times, God is still good. He has walked with us through our journey and cried right with us.”

About the founder, she added, “She wanted to help women of any age that has been widowed. And each chapter exists to provide a safe environment where community can be created, healing can occur, and hope can be found.”

More About The Organization

Since its inception in 2018, Never Alone Widows has provided hope and healing to over 7,500 widows both nationally and internationally.

As a faith-based ministry located in Atlanta, Ga., the organization seeks to provide healing and comfort for widows through monthly meetings, retreats, a national conference, and online resources.

Currently, there are 52 widow-led chapters meeting monthly in 27 states with another 10 slated to launch this year.

In 2023, a first on-line only local chapter was launched, Widows without Children, and in the fall of 2024, a first international local chapter will launch in British Columbia, Canada.

Widows of Heroes, the organization’s fall retreat, is specific to the needs of the Gold Star and First Responder widow. Sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation, it seeks to meet the unique needs of the widow who has been faced with the untimely death of a spouse due to service and sacrifice.

Following the pandemic, a series of downloadable digital resources was created through the organization, called “How to Widow Well,” “How to Widow Well 2.0,” and most recently this summer, “How to Widow Well 3.0.”

Through its social media platforms, the organization offers daily inspiration and encouragement to all women.

“This group/meeting is for widows of any age, with or without children, from any circumstance, and even for widows who have remarried,” Mast-Blevins added. “We want to come together as a community with those that understand our feelings, like no one else does. We want to join together with one another in fellowship, support and prayer. We invite widows in the area to join us and we look forward to seeing this group grow.”

Rhodes Motor Inn Restaurant is located at 1377 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

For general information, visit www.neveralonewidows.com. To learn more about the local chapter, find Never Alone Widows-Boone on Facebook, or email pgmast09@gmail.com.

