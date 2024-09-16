NCWRC Executive Director Ingram to Retire After 34 Years of Service

RALEIGH, N.C. (September 16, 2024) – After 34 years of service to the state of North Carolina, Cameron Ingram, executive director of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC), has announced his retirement effective December 31, 2024. Ingram has served as NCWRC executive director since August 2020.

“The collective work of 700 NCWRC employees, 21 Commissioners, and conservation partner supporters, have forged stable, strong, and well-positioned resources for future conservation efforts,” Ingram said. “It has been an honor to serve as Executive Director for the greatest conservation agency in the nation.”

Ingram began his career with NCWRC on May 12, 1997, at the Institute of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill on the first day of the Basic Academy for Wildlife Law Enforcement where he went on to serve as a law enforcement officer for nearly 25 years. Prior to being unanimously confirmed as director, Ingram served as the agency’s major of field operations for the Law Enforcement Division from 2018 to 2020. A graduate of East Carolina University, Ingram holds a Bachelor of Science in parks and recreation with a concentration in natural resource management.

“The progress and achievements of the Wildlife Commission during Cam’s tenure are clearly quantifiable and have changed the direction of the Wildlife Commission for the benefit of the State and it’s wildlife and natural resources,” said Monty Crump, chairman of the agency’s 21-member governing board. “Cam’s leadership skills, personal and professional demeanor, experience, character and lifelong dedication to the Wildlife Resources Commission is a testament to unselfish public service to the greater good.”

The NCWRC Board will conduct a thorough process to determine Ingram’s successor.

About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.

