NC Senate Approves Resolution to Impose Term Limits on Congress

Raleigh, NC – On Monday December 2nd, 2024, the NC Senate voted to approve House Joint Resolution 151, which would create an application by the General Assembly to Congress requesting a limited Convention of the States for the purpose of proposing a United States Constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.

NC House Speaker Tim Moore said, “I have long been an advocate for this shift away from career politics that would amplify the will of the people over the personal interests of members. The majority of Americans support the additional accountability of term limits for Congress, which would pave the way for more competitive elections, accountability, and positive change.”

