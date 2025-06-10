NC Native Plant Society Final Native Plant Sale Will Be This Saturday June 21

May 2025 plant sale

The second, and final, native plant sale of 2025 for the Blue Ridge

Chapter of the NC Native Plant Society will be Saturday June 21 at the

Daniel Boone

Native Gardens, located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. The sales

run from 8:00am to 11:00am. In the event of rain, the

location will be moved across the street to the picnic shelter in

Boone Park.

The volunteers working the plant sale respectfully request that people

refrain from bringing empty pots; our vendors have all they need.

Empty plastic garden pots may be brought to Lowe’s Home Improvement in

Boone for recycling.

All the plants provided for this sale have been

responsibly propagated in accordance with all plant protection laws.

Most perennials are priced from $7.00 to $25.00, depending on size.

Trees and shrubs are priced from $15.00 to $25.00, depending on size.

Some rare species will be individually priced. Cash, credit cards and

checks are accepted. This is a non-profit fund-raiser with proceeds

from the sales benefitting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and the NC

Native Plant Society.

“Helene’s destruction raged far and wide across our region and it took

its toll in many forms. As we look to rebuild, many people are

looking to do so in ways that can benefit our natural surroundings.

By incorporating native plants in our individual landscapes around our

homes, and in larger projects such as riparian and slope restoration,

individuals can contribute to a slow but steady rebuilding and

restoration of our natural environment. The Blue Ridge Chapter of the

NC Native Plant Society is honored to be able to contribute to this

effort through our plant sales and we hope that High Country residents

will be excited to take home some native plants and get planting.”

Sue McBean, Steering Committee, Blue Ridge Chapter.

About the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society:

The mission of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is to promote

the enjoyment and conservation of North Carolina’s native plants and

their habitats through education, protection, propagation, and

advocacy. For more information see

https://ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.

About the Daniel Boone Native Gardens:

Opened in 1963, the mission of the gardens is to protect and conserve

plants in addition to educating visitors about native plants of North

Carolina. The Daniel Boone Native Gardens are located at 651 Horn in

the West Drive, Boone, NC. The Gardens are always open. Donations are

welcome. Suggested donation is $5 for adults and free for children

under 16. For more information see

https://www.danielboonenativegardens.org/.