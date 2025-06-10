NC Native Plant Society Final Native Plant Sale Will Be This Saturday June 21

The second, and final, native plant sale of 2025 for the Blue Ridge
Chapter of the NC Native Plant Society will be Saturday June 21 at the
Daniel Boone
Native Gardens, located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. The sales
run from 8:00am to 11:00am. In the event of rain, the
location will be moved across the street to the picnic shelter in
Boone Park.
The volunteers working the plant sale respectfully request that people
refrain from bringing empty pots; our vendors have all they need.
Empty plastic garden pots may be brought to Lowe’s Home Improvement in
Boone for recycling.
All the plants provided for this sale have been
responsibly propagated in accordance with all plant protection laws.
Most perennials are priced from $7.00 to $25.00, depending on size.
Trees and shrubs are priced from $15.00 to $25.00, depending on size.
Some rare species will be individually priced. Cash, credit cards and
checks are accepted. This is a non-profit fund-raiser with proceeds
from the sales benefitting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and the NC
Native Plant Society.
“Helene’s destruction raged far and wide across our region and it took
its toll in many forms. As we look to rebuild, many people are
looking to do so in ways that can benefit our natural surroundings.
By incorporating native plants in our individual landscapes around our
homes, and in larger projects such as riparian and slope restoration,
individuals can contribute to a slow but steady rebuilding and
restoration of our natural environment. The Blue Ridge Chapter of the
NC Native Plant Society is honored to be able to contribute to this
effort through our plant sales and we hope that High Country residents
will be excited to take home some native plants and get planting.”
Sue McBean, Steering Committee, Blue Ridge Chapter.
About the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society:
The mission of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is to promote
the enjoyment and conservation of North Carolina’s native plants and
their habitats through education, protection, propagation, and
advocacy. For more information see
https://ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.
About the Daniel Boone Native Gardens:
Opened in 1963, the mission of the gardens is to protect and conserve
plants in addition to educating visitors about native plants of North
Carolina. The Daniel Boone Native Gardens are located at 651 Horn in
the West Drive, Boone, NC. The Gardens are always open. Donations are
welcome. Suggested donation is $5 for adults and free for children
under 16. For more information see
